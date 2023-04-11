Search
Steve Mayer
Otis Worldwide Corporation (OTIS) average volume reaches $1.83M: Is Wall Street expecting a rally?

April 10, 2023, Otis Worldwide Corporation (NYSE: OTIS) trading session started at the price of $77.95, that was 0.82% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $79.15 and dropped to $76.89 before settling in for the closing price of $78.49. A 52-week range for OTIS has been $62.49 – $87.33.

Industrials Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 2.10% over the last five years. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 2.60%. With a float of $414.66 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $416.10 million.

The firm has a total of 69000 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +28.78, operating margin of +15.16, and the pretax margin is +13.80.

Otis Worldwide Corporation (OTIS) Insider Activity

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Otis Worldwide Corporation stocks. The insider ownership of Otis Worldwide Corporation is 0.05%, while institutional ownership is 87.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 06, was worth 61,058. In this transaction President, Otis EMEA of this company sold 703 shares at a rate of $86.85, taking the stock ownership to the 22,215 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 14, when Company’s President, Otis EMEA sold 837 for $84.67, making the entire transaction worth $70,869. This insider now owns 19,998 shares in total.

Otis Worldwide Corporation (OTIS) Earnings and Forecasts

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 12/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at $0.74) by $0.01. This company achieved a net margin of +9.16. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.87 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 2.60% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 8.80% during the next five years compared to 15.10% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Otis Worldwide Corporation (NYSE: OTIS) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Otis Worldwide Corporation (OTIS) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.43. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 33.88.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.96, a number that is poised to hit 0.87 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 3.82 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Otis Worldwide Corporation (OTIS)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Otis Worldwide Corporation, OTIS], we can find that recorded value of 1.75 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 1.81 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 15.32%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.72.

During the past 100 days, Otis Worldwide Corporation’s (OTIS) raw stochastic average was set at 30.57%, which indicates a significant increase from 28.32% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 24.23% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 20.58% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $82.97, while its 200-day Moving Average is $76.43. Now, the first resistance to watch is $79.89. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $80.65. The third major resistance level sits at $82.15. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $77.63, it is likely to go to the next support level at $76.13. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $75.37.

Otis Worldwide Corporation (NYSE: OTIS) Key Stats

There are 414,869K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 33.21 billion. As of now, sales total 13,685 M while income totals 1,253 M. Its latest quarter income was 3,439 M while its last quarter net income were 297,000 K.

