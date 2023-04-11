Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (PEB) 20 Days SMA touches 6.25%: The odds favor the bear

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) kicked off on Monday, up 2.86% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $14.01. Over the past 52 weeks, PEB has traded in a range of $12.37-$26.13.

Real Estate Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 12.60% over the last five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 47.10%. With a float of $124.06 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $129.10 million.

The firm has a total of 58 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (PEB) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the REIT – Hotel & Motel Industry. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 22, was worth 142,428. In this transaction Chairman and CEO of this company bought 11,000 shares at a rate of $12.95, taking the stock ownership to the 1,122,102 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 17, when Company’s Chairman and CEO bought 3,000 for $13.22, making the entire transaction worth $39,660. This insider now owns 1,111,102 shares in total.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (PEB) Earnings and Forecasts

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 12/30/2022, the organization reported -$0.34 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at -$0.25) by -$0.09. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.09 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 47.10% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 9.00% during the next five years compared to -22.80% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s (PEB) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.27. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 11.26.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.95, a number that is poised to hit 0.09 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.08 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (PEB)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Pebblebrook Hotel Trust, PEB], we can find that recorded value of 2.37 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 2.83 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 87.74%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.50.

During the past 100 days, Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s (PEB) raw stochastic average was set at 40.76%, which indicates a significant decrease from 94.89% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 36.84% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 39.15% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $14.69, while its 200-day Moving Average is $15.96. Now, the first resistance to watch is $14.65. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $14.88. The third major resistance level sits at $15.25. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $14.05, it is likely to go to the next support level at $13.68. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $13.45.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 1.76 billion has total of 124,959K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 1,392 M in contrast with the sum of -87,170 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 319,610 K and last quarter income was -40,700 K.