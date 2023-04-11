Physicians Realty Trust (DOC) 20 Days SMA touches 0.48%: The odds favor the bear

On April 10, 2023, Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE: DOC) opened at $14.55,. During the day, the shares moved up to $14.64 and dropped to $14.34 before settling in for the closing price of $14.63. Price fluctuations for DOC have ranged from $13.42 to $18.57 over the past 52 weeks.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Real Estate sector was 8.90%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 18.40% at the time writing. With a float of $226.19 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $229.16 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 101 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +31.50, operating margin of +23.87, and the pretax margin is +20.89.

Physicians Realty Trust (DOC) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the REIT – Healthcare Facilities industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Physicians Realty Trust is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 96.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 28, was worth 15,295. In this transaction Director of this company bought 1,021 shares at a rate of $14.98, taking the stock ownership to the 99,208 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 14, when Company’s Director bought 6,575 for $15.04, making the entire transaction worth $98,888. This insider now owns 25,635 shares in total.

Physicians Realty Trust (DOC) Earnings and Forecasts

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 12/30/2022, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.04) by $0.01. This company achieved a net margin of +19.74 while generating a return on equity of 3.64. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.05 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 18.40% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -14.85% during the next five years compared to 14.80% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE: DOC) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Physicians Realty Trust (DOC). In the past quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 6.54. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 378.52.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.46, a number that is poised to hit 0.05 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.23 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Physicians Realty Trust (DOC)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 1.93 million, its volume of 2.15 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 58.23%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.36.

During the past 100 days, Physicians Realty Trust’s (DOC) raw stochastic average was set at 33.46%, which indicates a significant decrease from 72.27% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 27.71% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 23.76% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $15.02, while its 200-day Moving Average is $15.54. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $14.73 in the near term. At $14.84, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $15.03. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $14.43, it is likely to go to the next support level at $14.24. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $14.13.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE: DOC) Key Stats

There are currently 238,227K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 3.44 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 526,640 K according to its annual income of 104,370 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 132,570 K and its income totaled 11,430 K.