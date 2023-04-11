POSCO Holdings Inc. (PKX) is destined for greater heights as its last quarter sales were 14,185 M

POSCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE: PKX) on April 10, 2023, started off the session at the price of $75.275, soaring 9.35% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $75.35 and dropped to $73.62 before settling in for the closing price of $67.93. Within the past 52 weeks, PKX’s price has moved between $36.53 and $74.13.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Basic Materials sector saw sales topped by 6.90%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -53.80%. With a float of $303.40 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $303.40 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 36619 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +9.16, operating margin of +5.71, and the pretax margin is +3.94.

POSCO Holdings Inc. (PKX) Insider Updates

Observing investor behavior towards Steel industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of POSCO Holdings Inc. is 9.30%, while institutional ownership is 3.60%.

POSCO Holdings Inc. (PKX) Performance Highlights and Predictions

This company achieved a net margin of +3.71 while generating a return on equity of 6.12. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -53.80% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -6.30% during the next five years compared to 2.90% growth over the previous five years of trading.

POSCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE: PKX) Trading Performance Indicators

POSCO Holdings Inc. (PKX) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 1.40 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.41. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 1084.98.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 7.56

Technical Analysis of POSCO Holdings Inc. (PKX)

The latest stats from [POSCO Holdings Inc., PKX] show that its last 5-days average volume of 0.59 million was superior to 0.24 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 58.61%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.58.

During the past 100 days, POSCO Holdings Inc.’s (PKX) raw stochastic average was set at 95.37%, which indicates a significant increase from 92.54% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 63.41% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 36.54% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $63.14, while its 200-day Moving Average is $52.14. Now, the first resistance to watch is $75.21. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $76.15. The third major resistance level sits at $76.94. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $73.48, it is likely to go to the next support level at $72.69. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $71.75.

POSCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE: PKX) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 26.36 billion based on 302,502K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 59,325 M and income totals 2,201 M. The company made 14,185 M in profit during its latest quarter, and 543,170 K in sales during its previous quarter.