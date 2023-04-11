Prospect Capital Corporation (PSEC) is destined for greater heights as its last quarter sales were 212,920 K

On Monday, Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ: PSEC) lower -1.32% from the last session, before settling in for the closing price of $6.84. Price fluctuations for PSEC have ranged from $6.09 to $8.63 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 13.60% at the time writing. With a float of $289.81 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $400.15 million.

Prospect Capital Corporation (PSEC) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Asset Management industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Prospect Capital Corporation is 27.53%, while institutional ownership is 8.46%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 14, was worth 41,220. In this transaction CFO, TREASURER, SECRETARY, CCO of this company bought 6,000 shares at a rate of $6.87, taking the stock ownership to the 66,492 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 11, when Company’s CFO, TREASURER, SECRETARY, CCO bought 4,250 for $7.51, making the entire transaction worth $31,909. This insider now owns 58,517 shares in total.

Prospect Capital Corporation (PSEC) Performance Highlights and Predictions

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 12/30/2022, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.23) by $0.04. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.24 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 13.60% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 5.00% during the next five years compared to 2.74% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ: PSEC) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Prospect Capital Corporation (PSEC). In the past quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.46.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.08, a number that is poised to hit 0.23 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.90 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Prospect Capital Corporation (PSEC)

The latest stats from [Prospect Capital Corporation, PSEC] show that its last 5-days average volume of 1.31 million was inferior to 1.42 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 28.82%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.15.

During the past 100 days, Prospect Capital Corporation’s (PSEC) raw stochastic average was set at 23.94%, which indicates a significant increase from 22.67% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 24.02% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 20.80% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $7.20, while its 200-day Moving Average is $7.29.

Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ: PSEC) Key Stats

There are currently 400,152K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 2.70 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 710,900 K according to its annual income of 582,580 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 212,920 K and its income totaled 72,280 K.