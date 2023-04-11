PureCycle Technologies Inc. (PCT) ticks all the boxes for top investors with its surprise performance of 37.03% last month.

PureCycle Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: PCT) kicked off on April 10, 2023, at the price of $6.06, up 0.32% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $6.19 and dropped to $6.00 before settling in for the closing price of $6.16. Over the past 52 weeks, PCT has traded in a range of $4.44-$10.95.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 27.80%. With a float of $109.02 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $163.67 million.

In an organization with 177 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency.

PureCycle Technologies Inc. (PCT) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Pollution & Treatment Controls Industry. The insider ownership of PureCycle Technologies Inc. is 3.80%, while institutional ownership is 60.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 04, was worth 7,643. In this transaction Chief Executive Officer of this company sold 1,174 shares at a rate of $6.51, taking the stock ownership to the 484,045 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jul 20, when Company’s Director sold 72,716 for $7.42, making the entire transaction worth $539,211. This insider now owns 1,159,709 shares in total.

PureCycle Technologies Inc. (PCT) Latest Financial update

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 9/29/2022, the organization reported -$0.21 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at -$0.11) by -$0.1. This company achieved a return on equity of -2.89. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.12 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 27.80% per share during the next fiscal year.

PureCycle Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: PCT) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at PureCycle Technologies Inc.’s (PCT) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 6.20.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.55, a number that is poised to hit -0.09 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.42 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of PureCycle Technologies Inc. (PCT)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 1.22 million. That was inferior than the volume of 1.93 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 11.41%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.50.

During the past 100 days, PureCycle Technologies Inc.’s (PCT) raw stochastic average was set at 31.07%, which indicates a significant decrease from 32.70% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 69.95% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 97.03% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $6.64, while its 200-day Moving Average is $7.56. However, in the short run, PureCycle Technologies Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $6.25. Second resistance stands at $6.31. The third major resistance level sits at $6.44. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $6.06, it is likely to go to the next support level at $5.93. The third support level lies at $5.87 if the price breaches the second support level.

PureCycle Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: PCT) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 1.02 billion has total of 163,671K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 0 K in contrast with the sum of -84,750 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 0 K and last quarter income was -9,362 K.