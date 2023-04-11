QuantumScape Corporation (QS) last year’s performance of -61.43% is a clear signal for an entertaining trading season.

QuantumScape Corporation (NYSE: QS) on April 10, 2023, started off the session at the price of $7.25, soaring 2.06% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $7.48 and dropped to $7.01 before settling in for the closing price of $7.29. Within the past 52 weeks, QS’s price has moved between $5.11 and $19.46.

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -736.70%. With a float of $266.78 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $436.93 million.

The firm has a total of 850 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

QuantumScape Corporation (QS) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Observing investor behavior towards Auto Parts industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of QuantumScape Corporation is 1.40%, while institutional ownership is 36.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 08, was worth 2,760,870. In this transaction Chief Executive Officer of this company sold 355,000 shares at a rate of $7.78, taking the stock ownership to the 970,877 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 07, when Company’s Chief Executive Officer sold 301,406 for $8.37, making the entire transaction worth $2,524,034. This insider now owns 970,877 shares in total.

QuantumScape Corporation (QS) Recent Fiscal highlights

As on 9/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at -$0.21) by -$0.06. This company achieved a return on equity of -28.17. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.2 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -736.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

QuantumScape Corporation (NYSE: QS) Trading Performance Indicators

QuantumScape Corporation (QS) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 22.90 was reported for the most recent quarter.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.95, a number that is poised to hit -0.20 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.84 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of QuantumScape Corporation (QS)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [QuantumScape Corporation, QS], we can find that recorded value of 3.78 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 6.2 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 21.24%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.52.

During the past 100 days, QuantumScape Corporation’s (QS) raw stochastic average was set at 34.32%, which indicates a significant increase from 32.70% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 53.59% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 90.93% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $8.43, while its 200-day Moving Average is $8.75. Now, the first resistance to watch is $7.61. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $7.78. The third major resistance level sits at $8.08. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $7.14, it is likely to go to the next support level at $6.84. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $6.67.

QuantumScape Corporation (NYSE: QS) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 3.29 billion based on 435,957K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 0 K and income totals -411,910 K. The company made 0 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -109,066 K in sales during its previous quarter.