Search
admin
admin

QuantumScape Corporation (QS) last year’s performance of -61.43% is a clear signal for an entertaining trading season.

Top Picks

QuantumScape Corporation (NYSE: QS) on April 10, 2023, started off the session at the price of $7.25, soaring 2.06% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $7.48 and dropped to $7.01 before settling in for the closing price of $7.29. Within the past 52 weeks, QS’s price has moved between $5.11 and $19.46.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023

According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.

Click Here to Download the FREE Report.

Sponsored

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -736.70%. With a float of $266.78 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $436.93 million.

The firm has a total of 850 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

QuantumScape Corporation (QS) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Observing investor behavior towards Auto Parts industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of QuantumScape Corporation is 1.40%, while institutional ownership is 36.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 08, was worth 2,760,870. In this transaction Chief Executive Officer of this company sold 355,000 shares at a rate of $7.78, taking the stock ownership to the 970,877 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 07, when Company’s Chief Executive Officer sold 301,406 for $8.37, making the entire transaction worth $2,524,034. This insider now owns 970,877 shares in total.

QuantumScape Corporation (QS) Recent Fiscal highlights

As on 9/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at -$0.21) by -$0.06. This company achieved a return on equity of -28.17. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.2 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -736.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

QuantumScape Corporation (NYSE: QS) Trading Performance Indicators

QuantumScape Corporation (QS) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 22.90 was reported for the most recent quarter.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.95, a number that is poised to hit -0.20 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.84 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of QuantumScape Corporation (QS)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [QuantumScape Corporation, QS], we can find that recorded value of 3.78 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 6.2 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 21.24%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.52.

During the past 100 days, QuantumScape Corporation’s (QS) raw stochastic average was set at 34.32%, which indicates a significant increase from 32.70% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 53.59% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 90.93% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $8.43, while its 200-day Moving Average is $8.75. Now, the first resistance to watch is $7.61. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $7.78. The third major resistance level sits at $8.08. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $7.14, it is likely to go to the next support level at $6.84. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $6.67.

QuantumScape Corporation (NYSE: QS) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 3.29 billion based on 435,957K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 0 K and income totals -411,910 K. The company made 0 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -109,066 K in sales during its previous quarter.

Latest

Trading Directions

On What Basis Did Swvl Holdings Corp (SWVL) Stock Rise 47% Pre-Hours?

0
When last checked, Swvl Holdings Corp. (Nasdaq: SWVL), a...
Trading Directions

How Does The Clearmind Medicine (CMND) Stock Price Increase By 10% In Extended Session?

0
As a result of the biotech company hiring an...
Trading Directions

What Drove Organovo (ONVO) Stock Up 15% In After-Hour Session On Tuesday?

0
Shares of Organovo Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: ONVO) were up...
Trading Directions

Is There Any Reason As To Why The Zai Lab (ZLAB) Stock Expanded By 13%?

0
The biopharmaceutical business Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ: ZLAB), which...

Newsletter

 

Don't miss

Markets Briefing

Wearable Devices (WLDS) Stock Rose 12% On Tuesday, But On What Basis?

0
Wearable Devices Ltd (NASD: WLDS) is experiencing significant growth...
Markets Briefing

Did Anything Boost ObsEva (OBSV) Stock In Pre-Hours Trading?

0
Following an update, shares of ObsEva SA (NASD: OBSV)...
Markets Briefing

How Did The Kalera (KAL) Stock Rise 32% Pre-Hours?

0
At the time of the most recent check, shares...
Markets Briefing

Why Has Selina Hospitality (SLNA) Stock Increased In Extended Session On Friday?

0
The stock of Selina Hospitality PLC (NASD: SLNA), which...
Markets Briefing

Do You Know Why Evolv Technologies (EVLV) Stock Surged Nearly 10% Today?

0
Today's charts show Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: EVLV)...

Foot Locker Inc. (FL) ticks all the boxes for top investors with its surprise performance of -7.99% last month.

Sana Meer -
Foot Locker Inc. (NYSE: FL) kicked off on April 10, 2023, at the price of $40.21, up 0.27% from the previous trading day. During...
Read more

indie Semiconductor Inc. (INDI) is ready for next Episode as it posted an annual sales of 110,800 K

Steve Mayer -
April 10, 2023, indie Semiconductor Inc. (NASDAQ: INDI) trading session started at the price of $8.90, that was 3.11% jump from the session before....
Read more

HEXO Corp. (HEXO) recent activity suggests a positive outlook with the last week’s performance of 22.39%

Shaun Noe -
A new trading day began on April 10, 2023, with HEXO Corp. (NASDAQ: HEXO) stock priced at $1.28, up 30.16% from the previous day...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

About us

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

 

© Newsdaemon - All rights reserved.