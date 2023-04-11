Ralph Lauren Corporation (RL) with a beta value of 1.40 appears to be a promising investment opportunity.

On Monday, Ralph Lauren Corporation (NYSE: RL) higher 4.33% from the last session, before settling in for the closing price of $112.06. Price fluctuations for RL have ranged from $82.23 to $128.94 over the past 52 weeks.

During the last 5-year period, the sales drop of Consumer Cyclical Sector giant was -1.30%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 653.30% at the time writing. With a float of $40.20 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $66.50 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 13500 employees.

Ralph Lauren Corporation (RL) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Apparel Manufacturing industry is another important factor to consider. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jan 23, was worth 2,312,500. In this transaction President and CEO of this company sold 18,500 shares at a rate of $125.00, taking the stock ownership to the 202,332 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jan 18, when Company’s President and CEO sold 18,500 for $120.00, making the entire transaction worth $2,220,000. This insider now owns 220,832 shares in total.

Ralph Lauren Corporation (RL) Recent Fiscal highlights

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 653.30% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 7.93% during the next five years compared to 54.20% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Ralph Lauren Corporation (NYSE: RL) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Ralph Lauren Corporation (RL). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.40. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.22.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 7.45, a number that is poised to hit 2.15 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 9.22 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Ralph Lauren Corporation (RL)

Looking closely at Ralph Lauren Corporation (NYSE: RL), its last 5-days average volume was 0.93 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 0.95 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 41.54%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 3.26.

During the past 100 days, Ralph Lauren Corporation’s (RL) raw stochastic average was set at 61.83%, which indicates a significant decrease from 83.68% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 30.76% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 31.81% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $117.48, while its 200-day Moving Average is $103.92. However, in the short run, Ralph Lauren Corporation’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $118.86. Second resistance stands at $120.81. The third major resistance level sits at $124.60. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $113.12, it is likely to go to the next support level at $109.33. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $107.38.

Ralph Lauren Corporation (NYSE: RL) Key Stats

There are currently 65,979K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 7.84 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 6,219 M according to its annual income of 600,100 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 1,832 M and its income totaled 216,500 K.