Ranpak Holdings Corp. (PACK) with a beta value of 1.58 appears to be a promising investment opportunity.

Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NYSE: PACK) kicked off on Monday, down -0.79% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $5.04. Over the past 52 weeks, PACK has traded in a range of $2.90-$19.23.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 37.30%. With a float of $73.74 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $82.01 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 819 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor.

Ranpak Holdings Corp. (PACK) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Packaging & Containers Industry. The insider ownership of Ranpak Holdings Corp. is 4.10%, while institutional ownership is 97.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 17, was worth 82,446. In this transaction Director of this company bought 15,100 shares at a rate of $5.46, taking the stock ownership to the 158,788 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 17, when Company’s Director bought 10,000 for $5.63, making the entire transaction worth $56,350. This insider now owns 40,000 shares in total.

Ranpak Holdings Corp. (PACK) Recent Fiscal highlights

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 37.30% per share during the next fiscal year.

Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NYSE: PACK) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Ranpak Holdings Corp.’s (PACK) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 2.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.24.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.51, a number that is poised to hit -0.09 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.17 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Ranpak Holdings Corp. (PACK)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 0.35 million, its volume of 0.54 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 24.76%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.35.

During the past 100 days, Ranpak Holdings Corp.’s (PACK) raw stochastic average was set at 18.08%, which indicates a significant decrease from 21.25% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 44.05% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 70.87% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $6.16, while its 200-day Moving Average is $5.58. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $5.20 in the near term. At $5.40, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $5.55. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $4.86, it is likely to go to the next support level at $4.71. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $4.51.

Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NYSE: PACK) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 406.25 million has total of 82,007K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 326,500 K in contrast with the sum of -41,400 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 79,400 K and last quarter income was -7,300 K.