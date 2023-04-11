Search
Recent developments with Adeia Inc. (ADEA) have led to the company’s beta value being reach 1.80 cents.

On April 10, 2023, Adeia Inc. (NASDAQ: ADEA) opened at $8.03, higher 1.74% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $8.28 and dropped to $7.9392 before settling in for the closing price of $8.06. Price fluctuations for ADEA have ranged from $3.54 to $11.85 over the past 52 weeks.

A company in the Technology sector has jumped its sales by 3.30% annually for the last half of the decade. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 371.20% at the time writing. With a float of $102.49 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $104.34 million.

In an organization with 120 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +73.98, operating margin of +36.83, and the pretax margin is +25.01.

Adeia Inc. (ADEA) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Software – Application industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Adeia Inc. is 1.50%, while institutional ownership is 94.50%.

Adeia Inc. (ADEA) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/29/2022, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at $0.32) by -$0.01. This company achieved a net margin of +31.53 while generating a return on equity of 16.76. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.31 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 371.20% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 15.00% during the next five years compared to 24.90% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Adeia Inc. (NASDAQ: ADEA) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Adeia Inc. (ADEA). In the past quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.02. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 5.94.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.36, a number that is poised to hit 0.33 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.36 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Adeia Inc. (ADEA)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.58 million. That was better than the volume of 0.55 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 12.18%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.37.

During the past 100 days, Adeia Inc.’s (ADEA) raw stochastic average was set at 8.22%, which indicates a significant decrease from 30.10% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 36.93% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 37.50% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $9.59, while its 200-day Moving Average is $7.94. However, in the short run, Adeia Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $8.34. Second resistance stands at $8.48. The third major resistance level sits at $8.68. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $8.00, it is likely to go to the next support level at $7.80. The third support level lies at $7.66 if the price breaches the second support level.

Adeia Inc. (NASDAQ: ADEA) Key Stats

There are currently 105,230K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 888.55 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 438,930 K according to its annual income of -295,880 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to -263,450 K and its income totaled 73,730 K.

