Recent developments with Aegon N.V. (AEG) have led to the company’s beta value being reach 1.13 cents.

April 10, 2023, Aegon N.V. (NYSE: AEG) trading session started at the price of $4.39, that was 0.23% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $4.42 and dropped to $4.35 before settling in for the closing price of $4.40. A 52-week range for AEG has been $3.76 – $5.89.

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -213.00%. With a float of $1.86 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $2.00 billion.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 19087 employees.

Aegon N.V. (AEG) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Aegon N.V. stocks. The insider ownership of Aegon N.V. is 10.10%, while institutional ownership is 9.90%.

Aegon N.V. (AEG) Latest Financial update

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 9/29/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at -$0.29) by $0.54. This company achieved a net margin of -5.66 while generating a return on equity of -5.88. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.24 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -213.00% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -2.50% during the next five years compared to -20.10% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Aegon N.V. (NYSE: AEG) Trading Performance Indicators

Technical Analysis of Aegon N.V. (AEG)

Aegon N.V. (NYSE: AEG) saw its 5-day average volume 1.96 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 2.24 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 86.76%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.13.

During the past 100 days, Aegon N.V.’s (AEG) raw stochastic average was set at 23.42%, which indicates a significant decrease from 88.51% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 29.62% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 31.28% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $4.90, while its 200-day Moving Average is $4.68. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $4.44 in the near term. At $4.46, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $4.51. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $4.37, it is likely to go to the next support level at $4.32. The third support level lies at $4.30 if the price breaches the second support level.

Aegon N.V. (NYSE: AEG) Key Stats

There are 2,675,153K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 9.23 billion. As of now, sales total 22,474 M while income totals -1,510 M. Its latest quarter income was 2,165 M while its last quarter net income were -1,351 M.

