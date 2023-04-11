Recent developments with Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. (TTWO) have led to the company’s beta value being reach 0.69 cents.

A new trading day began on Monday, with Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. (NASDAQ: TTWO) stock price up 1.71% from the previous day of trading, before settling in for the closing price of $119.00. TTWO’s price has ranged from $90.00 to $147.90 over the past 52 weeks.

A company in the Communication Services sector has jumped its sales by 14.50% annually for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -29.60%. With a float of $164.85 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $168.00 million.

In an organization with 7799 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency.

Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. (TTWO) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Electronic Gaming & Multimedia Industry. The insider ownership of Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 92.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 16, was worth 18,570. In this transaction Director of this company sold 162 shares at a rate of $114.63, taking the stock ownership to the 63,182 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 14, when Company’s Director sold 149 for $102.24, making the entire transaction worth $15,234. This insider now owns 62,337 shares in total.

Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. (TTWO) Latest Financial update

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -29.60% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 29.65% during the next five years compared to 38.00% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. (NASDAQ: TTWO) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Take-Two Interactive Software Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 4.29. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 185.99.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.26, a number that is poised to hit 0.93 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 5.23 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. (TTWO)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 1.32 million. That was inferior than the volume of 1.74 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 69.14%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.92.

During the past 100 days, Take-Two Interactive Software Inc.’s (TTWO) raw stochastic average was set at 96.90%, which indicates a significant increase from 90.40% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 31.15% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 32.88% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $114.18, while its 200-day Moving Average is $115.27. However, in the short run, Take-Two Interactive Software Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $122.40. Second resistance stands at $123.75. The third major resistance level sits at $126.28. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $118.52, it is likely to go to the next support level at $115.99. The third support level lies at $114.64 if the price breaches the second support level.

Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. (NASDAQ: TTWO) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 20.76 billion, the company has a total of 168,675K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 3,505 M while annual income is 418,020 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 1,408 M while its latest quarter income was -153,400 K.