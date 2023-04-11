Search
Steve Mayer
Revolution Medicines Inc. (RVMD) is destined for greater heights as its last quarter sales were 15,330 K

Markets

Revolution Medicines Inc. (NASDAQ: RVMD) on Monday soared 0.29% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $20.48. Within the past 52 weeks, RVMD’s price has moved between $14.08 and $31.37.

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -20.00%. With a float of $87.20 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $89.25 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 246 employees.

Revolution Medicines Inc. (RVMD) Insider Updates

Observing investor behavior towards Biotechnology industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Revolution Medicines Inc. is 0.80%, while institutional ownership is 84.54%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 17, was worth 26,789. In this transaction the insider of this company sold 1,230 shares at a rate of $21.78, taking the stock ownership to the 326,369 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 17, when Company’s insider sold 1,230 for $21.78, making the entire transaction worth $26,789. This insider now owns 100,062 shares in total.

Revolution Medicines Inc. (RVMD) Performance Highlights and Predictions

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -20.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

Revolution Medicines Inc. (NASDAQ: RVMD) Trading Performance Indicators

Revolution Medicines Inc. (RVMD) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 10.70 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 61.38.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -3.10, a number that is poised to hit -0.88 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -3.58 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Revolution Medicines Inc. (RVMD)

Revolution Medicines Inc. (NASDAQ: RVMD) saw its 5-day average volume 1.01 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 1.27 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 23.18%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.13.

During the past 100 days, Revolution Medicines Inc.’s (RVMD) raw stochastic average was set at 7.20%, which indicates a significant decrease from 23.04% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 29.82% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 65.53% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $23.70, while its 200-day Moving Average is $22.44. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $20.73 in the near term. At $20.93, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $21.30. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $20.16, it is likely to go to the next support level at $19.79. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $19.59.

Revolution Medicines Inc. (NASDAQ: RVMD) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 2.17 billion based on 90,492K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 35,380 K and income totals -248,710 K. The company made 15,330 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -56,510 K in sales during its previous quarter.

