Robinhood Markets Inc. (HOOD) posted a 2.78% change over the last five days signaling a new trend

April 10, 2023, Robinhood Markets Inc. (NASDAQ: HOOD) trading session started at the price of $9.93, that was -0.30% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $10.00 and dropped to $9.645 before settling in for the closing price of $10.01. A 52-week range for HOOD has been $6.81 – $12.76.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 73.30%. With a float of $697.57 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $889.35 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 2300 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +84.44, operating margin of -68.16, and the pretax margin is -74.31.

Robinhood Markets Inc. (HOOD) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Robinhood Markets Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Robinhood Markets Inc. is 0.40%, while institutional ownership is 67.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Apr 05, was worth 113,019. In this transaction Chief Legal Officer of this company sold 11,673 shares at a rate of $9.68, taking the stock ownership to the 428,259 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Apr 04, when Company’s Chief Executive Officer sold 83,333 for $9.74, making the entire transaction worth $811,780. This insider now owns 1,032,313 shares in total.

Robinhood Markets Inc. (HOOD) Recent Fiscal highlights

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 12/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.19 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less than consensus figure (set at -$0.14) by -$0.05. This company achieved a net margin of -74.38 while generating a return on equity of -14.43. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.01 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 73.30% per share during the next fiscal year.

Robinhood Markets Inc. (NASDAQ: HOOD) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Robinhood Markets Inc. (HOOD) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.40. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 6.41.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.17, a number that is poised to hit -0.01 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.11 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Robinhood Markets Inc. (HOOD)

Looking closely at Robinhood Markets Inc. (NASDAQ: HOOD), its last 5-days average volume was 7.5 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 7.23 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 94.84%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.39.

During the past 100 days, Robinhood Markets Inc.’s (HOOD) raw stochastic average was set at 61.06%, which indicates a significant decrease from 94.13% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 45.45% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 49.37% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $9.75, while its 200-day Moving Average is $9.62. However, in the short run, Robinhood Markets Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $10.10. Second resistance stands at $10.23. The third major resistance level sits at $10.46. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $9.75, it is likely to go to the next support level at $9.52. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $9.40.

Robinhood Markets Inc. (NASDAQ: HOOD) Key Stats

There are 896,046K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 8.71 billion. As of now, sales total 1,358 M while income totals -1,028 M. Its latest quarter income was 380,000 K while its last quarter net income were -166,000 K.