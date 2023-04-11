Sharecare Inc. (SHCR) recent activity suggests a positive outlook with the last week’s performance of 4.93%

On April 10, 2023, Sharecare Inc. (NASDAQ: SHCR) opened at $1.41, higher 3.47% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.50 and dropped to $1.41 before settling in for the closing price of $1.44. Price fluctuations for SHCR have ranged from $1.32 to $3.20 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -12.70% at the time writing. With a float of $317.85 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $350.72 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 3485 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +35.91, operating margin of -23.84, and the pretax margin is -27.05.

Sharecare Inc. (SHCR) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Health Information Services industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Sharecare Inc. is 0.30%, while institutional ownership is 45.20%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 09, was worth 15,276. In this transaction Chief Accounting Officer of this company bought 6,000 shares at a rate of $2.55, taking the stock ownership to the 10,000 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 09, when Company’s Chief Accounting Officer bought 4,000 for $2.55, making the entire transaction worth $10,201. This insider now owns 10,000 shares in total.

Sharecare Inc. (SHCR) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/29/2022, the company posted -$0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -$0.06) by -$0.02. This company achieved a net margin of -26.83 while generating a return on equity of -19.77. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.04 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -12.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

Sharecare Inc. (NASDAQ: SHCR) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Sharecare Inc. (SHCR). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 3.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.21.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.34, a number that is poised to hit -0.06 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.17 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Sharecare Inc. (SHCR)

Sharecare Inc. (NASDAQ: SHCR) saw its 5-day average volume 1.36 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 1.17 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 14.65%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.15.

During the past 100 days, Sharecare Inc.’s (SHCR) raw stochastic average was set at 12.23%, which indicates a significant decrease from 16.83% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 139.81% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 78.80% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.2477, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.9352. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $1.5233 in the near term. At $1.5567, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $1.6133. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.4333, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.3767. The third support level lies at $1.3433 if the price breaches the second support level.

Sharecare Inc. (NASDAQ: SHCR) Key Stats

There are currently 356,222K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 534.43 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 442,420 K according to its annual income of -118,710 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 123,260 K and its income totaled -24,120 K.