Shoals Technologies Group Inc. (SHLS)’s latest performance is not what we had anticipated

Shoals Technologies Group Inc. (NASDAQ: SHLS) kicked off on Monday, up 1.07% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $21.58. Over the past 52 weeks, SHLS has traded in a range of $9.58-$32.43.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 48.60%. With a float of $112.26 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $120.30 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 835 employees.

Shoals Technologies Group Inc. (SHLS) Insider Updates

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Solar Industry. The insider ownership of Shoals Technologies Group Inc. is 1.00%, while institutional ownership is 94.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Apr 03, was worth 32,248. In this transaction President of this company sold 1,415 shares at a rate of $22.79, taking the stock ownership to the 64,629 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 15, when Company’s President sold 3,575 for $19.73, making the entire transaction worth $70,535. This insider now owns 66,044 shares in total.

Shoals Technologies Group Inc. (SHLS) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 9/29/2022, the organization reported $0.1 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $0.08) by $0.02. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.13 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 48.60% per share during the next fiscal year.

Shoals Technologies Group Inc. (NASDAQ: SHLS) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Shoals Technologies Group Inc.’s (SHLS) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 11.51. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 103.66.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.47, a number that is poised to hit 0.12 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.94 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Shoals Technologies Group Inc. (SHLS)

Shoals Technologies Group Inc. (NASDAQ: SHLS) saw its 5-day average volume 1.93 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 3.16 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 32.59%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.24.

During the past 100 days, Shoals Technologies Group Inc.’s (SHLS) raw stochastic average was set at 24.41%, which indicates a significant decrease from 39.08% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 41.24% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 76.44% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $23.86, while its 200-day Moving Average is $23.48. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $22.15 in the near term. At $22.50, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $22.95. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $21.35, it is likely to go to the next support level at $20.90. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $20.55.

Shoals Technologies Group Inc. (NASDAQ: SHLS) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 3.76 billion has total of 169,535K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 326,940 K in contrast with the sum of 127,610 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 94,650 K and last quarter income was 112,610 K.