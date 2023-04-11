SoundHound AI Inc. (SOUN) volume exceeds 16.01 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

April 10, 2023, SoundHound AI Inc. (NASDAQ: SOUN) trading session started at the price of $2.835, that was 8.48% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $3.17 and dropped to $2.66 before settling in for the closing price of $2.83. A 52-week range for SOUN has been $0.93 – $18.14.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -80.90%. With a float of $155.94 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $199.25 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 430 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +69.16, operating margin of -338.61, and the pretax margin is -361.35.

SoundHound AI Inc. (SOUN) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward SoundHound AI Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of SoundHound AI Inc. is 3.10%, while institutional ownership is 11.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 24, was worth 151,155. In this transaction Director of this company sold 75,000 shares at a rate of $2.02, taking the stock ownership to the 795,846 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 23, when Company’s Director sold 48,905 for $1.95, making the entire transaction worth $95,291. This insider now owns 870,846 shares in total.

SoundHound AI Inc. (SOUN) Recent Fiscal highlights

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 9/29/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.15 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at -$0.16) by $0.01. This company achieved a net margin of -370.63 while generating a return on equity of -236.37. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.1 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -80.90% per share during the next fiscal year.

SoundHound AI Inc. (NASDAQ: SOUN) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what SoundHound AI Inc. (SOUN) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 18.87.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.62, a number that is poised to hit -0.08 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.14 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of SoundHound AI Inc. (SOUN)

Looking closely at SoundHound AI Inc. (NASDAQ: SOUN), its last 5-days average volume was 22.07 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 13.96 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 71.74%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.44.

During the past 100 days, SoundHound AI Inc.’s (SOUN) raw stochastic average was set at 52.97%, which indicates a significant decrease from 86.39% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 202.11% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 198.78% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.78, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.62. However, in the short run, SoundHound AI Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $3.27. Second resistance stands at $3.48. The third major resistance level sits at $3.78. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.76, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.46. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $2.25.

SoundHound AI Inc. (NASDAQ: SOUN) Key Stats

There are 197,915K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 586.89 million. As of now, sales total 31,130 K while income totals -115,370 K. Its latest quarter income was 13,790 K while its last quarter net income were -55,400 K.