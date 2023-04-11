Tenaris S.A. (TS) average volume reaches $2.22M: Is Wall Street expecting a rally?

On April 10, 2023, Tenaris S.A. (NYSE: TS) opened at $28.23, higher 1.14% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $28.74 and dropped to $28.16 before settling in for the closing price of $28.15. Price fluctuations for TS have ranged from $22.24 to $38.00 over the past 52 weeks.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Energy Sector giant was 17.30%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 132.10% at the time writing. With a float of $233.47 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $590.27 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 25292 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +39.35, operating margin of +25.84, and the pretax margin is +25.14.

Tenaris S.A. (TS) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Oil & Gas Equipment & Services industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Tenaris S.A. is 60.60%, while institutional ownership is 12.70%.

Tenaris S.A. (TS) Earnings and Forecasts

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 12/30/2022, the company posted $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at $1.39) by -$0.03. This company achieved a net margin of +21.71 while generating a return on equity of 20.63. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.61 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 132.10% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 21.70% during the next five years compared to 42.30% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Tenaris S.A. (NYSE: TS) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Tenaris S.A. (TS). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.44. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 17.93.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 4.33, a number that is poised to hit 1.65 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 5.20 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Tenaris S.A. (TS)

Looking closely at Tenaris S.A. (NYSE: TS), its last 5-days average volume was 1.85 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 2.22 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 19.22%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.96.

During the past 100 days, Tenaris S.A.’s (TS) raw stochastic average was set at 11.43%, which indicates a significant decrease from 44.89% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 35.54% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 39.39% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $31.96, while its 200-day Moving Average is $30.26. However, in the short run, Tenaris S.A.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $28.75. Second resistance stands at $29.04. The third major resistance level sits at $29.33. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $28.17, it is likely to go to the next support level at $27.88. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $27.59.

Tenaris S.A. (NYSE: TS) Key Stats

There are currently 590,268K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 16.99 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 11,763 M according to its annual income of 2,553 M. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 3,620 M and its income totaled 807,320 K.