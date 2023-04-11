Search
Sana Meer
Sana Meer

Tenax Therapeutics Inc. (TENX) volume exceeds 0.72 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

Analyst Insights

On April 10, 2023, Tenax Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: TENX) opened at $0.3997, higher 5.03% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.3997 and dropped to $0.3611 before settling in for the closing price of $0.36. Price fluctuations for TENX have ranged from $0.34 to $16.20 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -368.40% at the time writing. With a float of $21.84 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $22.40 million.

The firm has a total of 7 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

Tenax Therapeutics Inc. (TENX) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Biotechnology industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Tenax Therapeutics Inc. is 9.10%, while institutional ownership is 16.30%.

Tenax Therapeutics Inc. (TENX) Recent Fiscal highlights

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 12/30/2022, the company posted -$1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$2.28) by $0.55. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.27 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -368.40% per share during the next fiscal year.

Tenax Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: TENX) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Tenax Therapeutics Inc. (TENX). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.70.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.48, a number that is poised to hit -0.27 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.71 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Tenax Therapeutics Inc. (TENX)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Tenax Therapeutics Inc., TENX], we can find that recorded value of 1.33 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 3.94 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 13.28%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.09.

During the past 100 days, Tenax Therapeutics Inc.’s (TENX) raw stochastic average was set at 0.96%, which indicates a significant decrease from 10.19% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 103.00% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 155.06% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.8551, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.1091. Now, the first resistance to watch is $0.3954. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $0.4168. The third major resistance level sits at $0.4340. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.3568, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.3396. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $0.3182.

Tenax Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: TENX) Key Stats

There are currently 2,306K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 8.19 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 0 K according to its annual income of -32,470 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 0 K and its income totaled -2,549 K.

