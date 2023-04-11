Search
Textron Inc. (TXT) posted a -3.16% change over the last five days signaling a new trend

On April 10, 2023, Textron Inc. (NYSE: TXT) opened at $67.62, higher 1.02% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $68.4553 and dropped to $67.61 before settling in for the closing price of $67.71. Price fluctuations for TXT have ranged from $57.11 to $76.11 over the past 52 weeks.

During the last 5-year period, the sales drop of Industrials Sector giant was -1.90%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 21.60% at the time writing. With a float of $204.14 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $208.33 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 34000 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +20.75, operating margin of +6.86, and the pretax margin is +7.89.

Textron Inc. (TXT) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Aerospace & Defense industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Textron Inc. is 0.45%, while institutional ownership is 86.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 21, was worth 16,307,179. In this transaction Chairman, President & CEO of this company sold 222,319 shares at a rate of $73.35, taking the stock ownership to the 683,136 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 21, when Company’s Executive Vice President & CFO sold 63,361 for $73.35, making the entire transaction worth $4,647,735. This insider now owns 151,455 shares in total.

Textron Inc. (TXT) Recent Fiscal highlights

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 12/30/2022, the company posted $1 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at $1.01) by -$0.01. This company achieved a net margin of +6.70 while generating a return on equity of 12.38. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.11 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 21.60% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 13.55% during the next five years compared to 13.50% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Textron Inc. (NYSE: TXT) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Textron Inc. (TXT). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.09. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 12.60.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 4.01, a number that is poised to hit 1.20 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 5.69 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Textron Inc. (TXT)

Looking closely at Textron Inc. (NYSE: TXT), its last 5-days average volume was 1.33 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 1.42 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 15.97%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.49.

During the past 100 days, Textron Inc.’s (TXT) raw stochastic average was set at 29.52%, which indicates a significant decrease from 40.30% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 20.95% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 24.55% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $71.49, while its 200-day Moving Average is $67.31. However, in the short run, Textron Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $68.70. Second resistance stands at $69.00. The third major resistance level sits at $69.55. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $67.85, it is likely to go to the next support level at $67.31. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $67.01.

Textron Inc. (NYSE: TXT) Key Stats

There are currently 203,660K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 14.07 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 12,869 M according to its annual income of 861,000 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 3,636 M and its income totaled 226,000 K.

