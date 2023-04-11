Toast Inc. (TOST) is ready for next Episode as it posted an annual sales of 2,731 M

A new trading day began on April 10, 2023, with Toast Inc. (NYSE: TOST) stock priced at $16.365, up 4.23% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $17.365 and dropped to $16.35 before settling in for the closing price of $16.55. TOST’s price has ranged from $11.91 to $26.03 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 44.00%. With a float of $334.06 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $518.50 million.

In an organization with 4500 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +18.45, operating margin of -13.91, and the pretax margin is -10.14.

Toast Inc. (TOST) Insider Updates

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Software – Infrastructure Industry. The insider ownership of Toast Inc. is 2.30%, while institutional ownership is 79.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Apr 04, was worth 181,064. In this transaction Chief Financial Officer of this company sold 10,293 shares at a rate of $17.59, taking the stock ownership to the 117,655 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Apr 04, when Company’s Co-President sold 1,485 for $17.86, making the entire transaction worth $26,523. This insider now owns 3,425,063 shares in total.

Toast Inc. (TOST) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In its latest quarterly report, released on 9/29/2022, the company reported earnings of -$0.19 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of -10.07 while generating a return on equity of -25.13. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.13 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 44.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

Toast Inc. (NYSE: TOST) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Toast Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 2.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.29.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.54, a number that is poised to hit -0.15 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.47 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Toast Inc. (TOST)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 4.68 million. That was inferior than the volume of 6.44 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 36.37%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.82.

During the past 100 days, Toast Inc.’s (TOST) raw stochastic average was set at 14.42%, which indicates a significant decrease from 65.20% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 51.59% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 69.04% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $19.48, while its 200-day Moving Average is $18.44. However, in the short run, Toast Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $17.63. Second resistance stands at $18.00. The third major resistance level sits at $18.64. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $16.61, it is likely to go to the next support level at $15.97. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $15.60.

Toast Inc. (NYSE: TOST) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 8.99 billion, the company has a total of 526,830K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 2,731 M while annual income is -275,000 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 769,000 K while its latest quarter income was -100,000 K.