Toll Brothers Inc. (TOL) 20 Days SMA touches -0.74%: The odds favor the bear

Toll Brothers Inc. (NYSE: TOL) on Monday soared 0.36% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $57.80. Within the past 52 weeks, TOL’s price has moved between $39.53 and $62.61.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Consumer Cyclical sector was 12.10%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 64.60%. With a float of $105.30 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $111.40 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 5200 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor.

Toll Brothers Inc. (TOL) Insider Activity

Observing investor behavior towards Residential Construction industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Toll Brothers Inc. is 0.40%, while institutional ownership is 85.90%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 02, was worth 7,357. In this transaction Director of this company sold 125 shares at a rate of $58.85, taking the stock ownership to the 11,264 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 27, when Company’s Director sold 10,000 for $58.69, making the entire transaction worth $586,948. This insider now owns 65,066 shares in total.

Toll Brothers Inc. (TOL) Earnings and Forecasts

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 64.60% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 3.57% during the next five years compared to 28.00% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Toll Brothers Inc. (NYSE: TOL) Trading Performance Indicators

Toll Brothers Inc. (TOL) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.63. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 8.72.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 11.54, a number that is poised to hit 1.91 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 7.75 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Toll Brothers Inc. (TOL)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 1.47 million, its volume of 1.06 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 21.58%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.36.

During the past 100 days, Toll Brothers Inc.’s (TOL) raw stochastic average was set at 73.27%, which indicates a significant increase from 25.45% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 17.62% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 27.81% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $58.73, while its 200-day Moving Average is $50.01. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $58.60 in the near term. At $59.20, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $59.86. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $57.34, it is likely to go to the next support level at $56.68. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $56.08.

Toll Brothers Inc. (NYSE: TOL) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 6.51 billion based on 110,733K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 10,276 M and income totals 1,287 M. The company made 1,780 M in profit during its latest quarter, and 191,530 K in sales during its previous quarter.