Tritium DCFC Limited (DCFC) posted a -16.41% change over the last five days signaling a new trend

Tritium DCFC Limited (NASDAQ: DCFC) kicked off on April 10, 2023, at the price of $1.12, down -3.17% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.12 and dropped to $1.03 before settling in for the closing price of $1.11. Over the past 52 weeks, DCFC has traded in a range of $1.00-$10.55.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -102.20%. With a float of $77.33 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $135.38 million.

The firm has a total of 466 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -2.24, operating margin of -103.35, and the pretax margin is -148.61.

Tritium DCFC Limited (DCFC) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Electrical Equipment & Parts Industry. The insider ownership of Tritium DCFC Limited is 37.70%, while institutional ownership is 32.40%.

Tritium DCFC Limited (DCFC) Recent Fiscal highlights

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 9/29/2021, the organization reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at -$0.24) by $0.33. This company achieved a net margin of -148.64. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.18 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -102.20% per share during the next fiscal year.

Tritium DCFC Limited (NASDAQ: DCFC) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Tritium DCFC Limited’s (DCFC) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.66.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.81 and is forecasted to reach -0.31 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Tritium DCFC Limited (DCFC)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Tritium DCFC Limited, DCFC], we can find that recorded value of 1.18 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 3.2 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 15.87%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.13.

During the past 100 days, Tritium DCFC Limited’s (DCFC) raw stochastic average was set at 5.83%, which indicates a significant decrease from 19.44% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 91.59% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 115.66% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.4309, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.2693. Now, the first resistance to watch is $1.1167. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $1.1633. The third major resistance level sits at $1.2067. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.0267, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.9833. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $0.9367.

Tritium DCFC Limited (NASDAQ: DCFC) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 168.00 million has total of 153,094K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 85,820 K in contrast with the sum of -127,560 K annual income.