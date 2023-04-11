Search
Shaun Noe
Tronox Holdings plc (TROX) is destined for greater heights as its last quarter sales were 649,000 K

Company News

April 10, 2023, Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE: TROX) trading session started at the price of $13.88, that was 0.94% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $14.16 and dropped to $13.65 before settling in for the closing price of $13.84. A 52-week range for TROX has been $11.09 – $21.01.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Basic Materials sector saw sales topped by 15.30%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 74.70%. With a float of $114.54 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $154.39 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 6500 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +22.52, operating margin of +15.10, and the pretax margin is +8.93.

Tronox Holdings plc (TROX) Insider Updates

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Tronox Holdings plc stocks. The insider ownership of Tronox Holdings plc is 0.30%, while institutional ownership is 68.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 07, was worth 1,457,238. In this transaction Co-CEO and Director of this company sold 93,942 shares at a rate of $15.51, taking the stock ownership to the 756,732 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 07, when Company’s Co-CEO and Director sold 73,272 for $15.51, making the entire transaction worth $1,136,742. This insider now owns 768,911 shares in total.

Tronox Holdings plc (TROX) Performance Highlights and Predictions

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 12/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.17 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less than consensus figure (set at $0.11) by -$0.28. This company achieved a net margin of +14.41 while generating a return on equity of 22.85. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.33 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 74.70% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 9.08% during the next five years compared to 18.10% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE: TROX) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Tronox Holdings plc (TROX) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.62. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 25.93.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 3.14, a number that is poised to hit 0.33 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.41 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Tronox Holdings plc (TROX)

The latest stats from [Tronox Holdings plc, TROX] show that its last 5-days average volume of 1.02 million was inferior to 1.04 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 40.88%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.52.

During the past 100 days, Tronox Holdings plc’s (TROX) raw stochastic average was set at 26.91%, which indicates a significant decrease from 66.67% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 26.40% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 39.70% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $15.11, while its 200-day Moving Average is $14.57. Now, the first resistance to watch is $14.20. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $14.44. The third major resistance level sits at $14.71. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $13.69, it is likely to go to the next support level at $13.42. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $13.18.

Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE: TROX) Key Stats

There are 154,497K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 2.15 billion. As of now, sales total 3,454 M while income totals 497,000 K. Its latest quarter income was 649,000 K while its last quarter net income were -15,000 K.

