Twilio Inc. (TWLO) ticks all the boxes for top investors with its surprise performance of -13.44% last month.

April 10, 2023, Twilio Inc. (NYSE: TWLO) trading session started at the price of $59.69, that was -1.84% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $60.08 and dropped to $58.14 before settling in for the closing price of $60.76. A 52-week range for TWLO has been $41.00 – $157.28.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Communication Services sector saw sales topped by 57.20%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -25.90%. With a float of $173.28 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $185.02 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 8156 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +46.13, operating margin of -25.96, and the pretax margin is -32.50.

Twilio Inc. (TWLO) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Twilio Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Twilio Inc. is 0.40%, while institutional ownership is 85.20%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 31, was worth 634,191. In this transaction President, Communications of this company sold 9,943 shares at a rate of $63.78, taking the stock ownership to the 238,122 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 31, when Company’s Chief Financial Officer sold 6,226 for $63.76, making the entire transaction worth $396,977. This insider now owns 213,577 shares in total.

Twilio Inc. (TWLO) Latest Financial update

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 9/29/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.27 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at -$0.36) by $0.09. This company achieved a net margin of -32.83 while generating a return on equity of -11.64. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -25.90% per share during the next fiscal year.

Twilio Inc. (NYSE: TWLO) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Twilio Inc. (TWLO) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 6.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.85.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -6.86, a number that is poised to hit 0.29 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.88 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Twilio Inc. (TWLO)

The latest stats from [Twilio Inc., TWLO] show that its last 5-days average volume of 3.98 million was inferior to 4.43 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 28.16%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.98.

During the past 100 days, Twilio Inc.’s (TWLO) raw stochastic average was set at 45.67%, which indicates a significant increase from 19.78% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 53.15% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 57.36% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $64.53, while its 200-day Moving Average is $66.95. Now, the first resistance to watch is $60.43. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $61.23. The third major resistance level sits at $62.37. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $58.49, it is likely to go to the next support level at $57.35. The third support level lies at $56.55 if the price breaches the second support level.

Twilio Inc. (NYSE: TWLO) Key Stats

There are 187,275K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 10.90 billion. As of now, sales total 3,826 M while income totals -1,256 M. Its latest quarter income was 1,025 M while its last quarter net income were -229,420 K.