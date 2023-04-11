Valley National Bancorp (VLY) 20 Days SMA touches -9.29%: The odds favor the bear

On Monday, Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ: VLY) higher 0.71% from the last session, before settling in for the closing price of $8.45. Price fluctuations for VLY have ranged from $8.26 to $13.07 over the past 52 weeks.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Financial Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 18.80% over the last five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 1.30% at the time writing. With a float of $499.30 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $506.59 million.

The firm has a total of 3826 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

Valley National Bancorp (VLY) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Banks – Regional industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Valley National Bancorp is 1.42%, while institutional ownership is 70.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 15, was worth 47,500. In this transaction Chief Executive Officer of this company bought 5,000 shares at a rate of $9.50, taking the stock ownership to the 542,439 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 14, when Company’s Director bought 50,000 for $10.29, making the entire transaction worth $514,500. This insider now owns 105,000 shares in total.

Valley National Bancorp (VLY) Earnings and Forecasts

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 12/30/2022, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at $0.36) by -$0.01. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.35 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 1.30% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 5.00% during the next five years compared to 12.40% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ: VLY) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Valley National Bancorp (VLY). In the past quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.15. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 3.68.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.14, a number that is poised to hit 0.33 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.39 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Valley National Bancorp (VLY)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Valley National Bancorp, VLY], we can find that recorded value of 5.6 million was better than the volume posted last year of 4.22 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 13.55%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.50.

During the past 100 days, Valley National Bancorp’s (VLY) raw stochastic average was set at 5.30%, which indicates a significant decrease from 13.16% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 49.88% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 34.40% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $10.78, while its 200-day Moving Average is $11.36. Now, the first resistance to watch is $8.62. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $8.74. The third major resistance level sits at $8.89. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $8.35, it is likely to go to the next support level at $8.20. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $8.08.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ: VLY) Key Stats

There are currently 507,749K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 4.25 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 2,183 M according to its annual income of 568,850 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 699,350 K and its income totaled 177,590 K.