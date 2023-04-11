Search
ViewRay Inc. (VRAY) is destined for greater heights as its last quarter sales were 34,690 K

ViewRay Inc. (NASDAQ: VRAY) kicked off on Monday, down -0.63% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $3.15. Over the past 52 weeks, VRAY has traded in a range of $2.39-$4.96.

A company in the Healthcare sector has jumped its sales by 24.60% annually for the last half of the decade. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 11.20%. With a float of $176.29 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $181.41 million.

In an organization with 295 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency.

ViewRay Inc. (VRAY) Insider Updates

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Medical Devices Industry. The insider ownership of ViewRay Inc. is 2.70%, while institutional ownership is 86.20%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 03, was worth 173,460. In this transaction Chief Scientific Officer of this company sold 42,000 shares at a rate of $4.13, taking the stock ownership to the 654,368 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 28, when Company’s Director bought 25,000 for $4.70, making the entire transaction worth $117,409. This insider now owns 192,790 shares in total.

ViewRay Inc. (VRAY) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 9/29/2022, the organization reported -$0.14 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at -$0.14) by $0. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.14 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 11.20% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 10.00% during the next five years compared to 13.60% growth over the previous five years of trading.

ViewRay Inc. (NASDAQ: VRAY) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at ViewRay Inc.’s (VRAY) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 2.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 5.71.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.59, a number that is poised to hit -0.15 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.49 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of ViewRay Inc. (VRAY)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.95 million. That was inferior than the volume of 1.08 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 6.23%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.13.

During the past 100 days, ViewRay Inc.’s (VRAY) raw stochastic average was set at 2.14%, which indicates a significant decrease from 8.51% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 35.71% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 36.70% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $4.00, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.92. However, in the short run, ViewRay Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $3.17. Second resistance stands at $3.21. The third major resistance level sits at $3.25. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $3.09, it is likely to go to the next support level at $3.05. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $3.01.

ViewRay Inc. (NASDAQ: VRAY) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 583.46 million has total of 181,805K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 102,210 K in contrast with the sum of -107,330 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 34,690 K and last quarter income was -27,820 K.

