Vista Energy S.A.B. de C.V. (VIST) is destined for greater heights as its last quarter sales were 308,110 K

On April 10, 2023, Vista Energy S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE: VIST) opened at $20.88, higher 2.96% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $21.8738 and dropped to $20.75 before settling in for the closing price of $20.59. Price fluctuations for VIST have ranged from $5.91 to $21.45 over the past 52 weeks.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 33.30% at the time writing. With a float of $84.62 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $88.05 million.

In terms of profitability, gross margin is +54.63, operating margin of +43.76, and the pretax margin is +37.90.

Vista Energy S.A.B. de C.V. (VIST) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Oil & Gas E&P industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Vista Energy S.A.B. de C.V. is 3.90%, while institutional ownership is 46.44%.

Vista Energy S.A.B. de C.V. (VIST) Performance Highlights and Predictions

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 12/30/2022, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at $0.93) by -$0.17. This company achieved a net margin of +23.56 while generating a return on equity of 38.72. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.04 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 33.30% per share during the next fiscal year.

Vista Energy S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE: VIST) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Vista Energy S.A.B. de C.V. (VIST). In the past quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.62.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.68, a number that is poised to hit 1.01 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 4.33 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Vista Energy S.A.B. de C.V. (VIST)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.64 million. That was inferior than the volume of 0.7 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 79.94%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.01.

During the past 100 days, Vista Energy S.A.B. de C.V.’s (VIST) raw stochastic average was set at 93.38%, which indicates a significant increase from 86.85% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 52.73% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 54.06% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $17.97, while its 200-day Moving Average is $12.94. However, in the short run, Vista Energy S.A.B. de C.V.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $21.80. Second resistance stands at $22.40. The third major resistance level sits at $22.92. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $20.68, it is likely to go to the next support level at $20.15. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $19.55.

Vista Energy S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE: VIST) Key Stats

There are currently 92,858K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 1.86 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 1,144 M according to its annual income of 269,540 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 308,110 K and its income totaled 75,500 K.