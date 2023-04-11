Workhorse Group Inc. (WKHS) last year’s performance of -75.00% is a clear signal for an entertaining trading season.

Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ: WKHS) kicked off on April 10, 2023, at the price of $1.11, down -0.45% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.12 and dropped to $1.08 before settling in for the closing price of $1.12. Over the past 52 weeks, WKHS has traded in a range of $1.08-$4.73.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

During the last 5-year period, the sales drop of Consumer Cyclical Sector giant was -14.30%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 76.30%. With a float of $157.75 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $162.95 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 331 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -649.99, operating margin of -2171.64, and the pretax margin is -2334.71.

Workhorse Group Inc. (WKHS) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Auto Manufacturers Industry. The insider ownership of Workhorse Group Inc. is 1.80%, while institutional ownership is 34.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 14, was worth 45,120. In this transaction VP, Business Development of this company bought 24,000 shares at a rate of $1.88, taking the stock ownership to the 67,000 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 13, when Company’s VP, Business Development bought 1,000 for $1.90, making the entire transaction worth $1,900. This insider now owns 43,000 shares in total.

Workhorse Group Inc. (WKHS) Recent Fiscal highlights

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 9/29/2022, the organization reported -$0.22 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at -$0.12) by -$0.1. This company achieved a net margin of -2334.71 while generating a return on equity of -82.80. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.16 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 76.30% per share during the next fiscal year.

Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ: WKHS) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Workhorse Group Inc.’s (WKHS) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 2.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 37.75.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.74, a number that is poised to hit -0.16 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.29 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Workhorse Group Inc. (WKHS)

Looking closely at Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ: WKHS), its last 5-days average volume was 3.16 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 3.56 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 10.75%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.10.

During the past 100 days, Workhorse Group Inc.’s (WKHS) raw stochastic average was set at 1.64%, which indicates a significant decrease from 8.57% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 65.04% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 76.17% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.7449, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.4453. However, in the short run, Workhorse Group Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $1.1267. Second resistance stands at $1.1433. The third major resistance level sits at $1.1667. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.0867, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.0633. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $1.0467.

Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ: WKHS) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 188.74 million has total of 170,824K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 5,020 K in contrast with the sum of -117,270 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 3,450 K and last quarter income was -38,650 K.