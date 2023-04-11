YPF Sociedad Anonima (YPF) kicked off at the price of $12.30: Venture capitalists have an exciting new opportunity

YPF Sociedad Anonima (NYSE: YPF) kicked off on April 10, 2023, at the price of $11.38, up 10.22% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $12.5399 and dropped to $11.365 before settling in for the closing price of $11.16. Over the past 52 weeks, YPF has traded in a range of $2.82-$13.11.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Energy sector was 58.50%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -39.20%. With a float of $389.35 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $391.57 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 22032 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +28.38, operating margin of +15.05, and the pretax margin is +13.73.

YPF Sociedad Anonima (YPF) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Oil & Gas Integrated Industry. The insider ownership of YPF Sociedad Anonima is 99.50%, while institutional ownership is 50.80%.

YPF Sociedad Anonima (YPF) Recent Fiscal highlights

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 12/30/2022, the organization reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $0.85) by $0.34. This company achieved a net margin of +11.64 while generating a return on equity of 21.48. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.15 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -39.20% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 47.92% during the next five years compared to 87.90% growth over the previous five years of trading.

YPF Sociedad Anonima (NYSE: YPF) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at YPF Sociedad Anonima’s (YPF) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.80. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 9.94.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 3.48, a number that is poised to hit 0.95 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.92 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of YPF Sociedad Anonima (YPF)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 2.82 million, its volume of 2.32 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 75.03%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.70.

During the past 100 days, YPF Sociedad Anonima’s (YPF) raw stochastic average was set at 87.18%, which indicates a significant decrease from 92.62% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 64.07% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 61.46% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $11.17, while its 200-day Moving Average is $7.76. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $12.77 in the near term. At $13.24, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $13.95. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $11.60, it is likely to go to the next support level at $10.89. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $10.42.

YPF Sociedad Anonima (NYSE: YPF) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 9.62 billion has total of 393,313K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 18,757 M in contrast with the sum of 2,228 M annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 4,645 M and last quarter income was 465,000 K.