ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (ZTO) is expecting 5.19% growth in the next quarter: What can investors do to maximize their returns?

A new trading day began on Monday, with ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE: ZTO) stock price up 0.07% from the previous day of trading, before settling in for the closing price of $28.67. ZTO’s price has ranged from $16.06 to $29.41 over the past 52 weeks.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Industrials sector was 22.10%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 43.10%. With a float of $597.11 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $809.60 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 23865 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (ZTO) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Integrated Freight & Logistics Industry. The insider ownership of ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. is 0.80%, while institutional ownership is 31.60%.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (ZTO) Earnings and Forecasts

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 43.10% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 21.10% during the next five years compared to 13.50% growth over the previous five years of trading.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE: ZTO) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 1.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 4.63. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 14.28.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.20, a number that is poised to hit 0.26 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.82 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (ZTO)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 2.72 million, its volume of 1.98 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 65.41%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.64.

During the past 100 days, ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc.’s (ZTO) raw stochastic average was set at 87.94%, which indicates a significant increase from 69.42% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 17.47% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 28.30% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $27.07, while its 200-day Moving Average is $25.54. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $28.83 in the near term. At $28.96, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $29.18. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $28.48, it is likely to go to the next support level at $28.26. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $28.13.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE: ZTO) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 23.83 billion, the company has a total of 620,843K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 5,129 M while annual income is 987,220 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 1,431 M while its latest quarter income was 313,550 K.