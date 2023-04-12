1.16% percent quarterly performance for Zscaler Inc. (ZS) is not indicative of the underlying story

A new trading day began on April 11, 2023, with Zscaler Inc. (NASDAQ: ZS) stock priced at $104.33, up 0.96% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $106.035 and dropped to $103.779 before settling in for the closing price of $104.95. ZS’s price has ranged from $98.71 to $243.50 over the past 52 weeks.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Technology Sector giant was 54.10%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -43.40%. With a float of $86.47 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $144.51 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 4975 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +77.70, operating margin of -30.01, and the pretax margin is -35.16.

Zscaler Inc. (ZS) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Software – Infrastructure Industry. The insider ownership of Zscaler Inc. is 1.00%, while institutional ownership is 49.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 16, was worth 665,211. In this transaction Chief Financial Officer of this company sold 6,229 shares at a rate of $106.79, taking the stock ownership to the 295,863 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 16, when Company’s Chief Operating Officer sold 5,638 for $106.79, making the entire transaction worth $602,097. This insider now owns 291,182 shares in total.

Zscaler Inc. (ZS) Earnings and Forecasts

In its latest quarterly report, released on 1/30/2023, the company reported earnings of $0.37 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of -35.77 while generating a return on equity of -70.82. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.47 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -43.40% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 59.75% during the next five years compared to -48.50% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Zscaler Inc. (NASDAQ: ZS) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Zscaler Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 2.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 11.14. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 49.13.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.28, a number that is poised to hit 0.39 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.98 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Zscaler Inc. (ZS)

Looking closely at Zscaler Inc. (NASDAQ: ZS), its last 5-days average volume was 3.09 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 2.73 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 32.37%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 5.12.

During the past 100 days, Zscaler Inc.’s (ZS) raw stochastic average was set at 13.67%, which indicates a significant decrease from 38.02% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 50.63% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 58.18% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $120.89, while its 200-day Moving Average is $139.51. However, in the short run, Zscaler Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $106.74. Second resistance stands at $107.51. The third major resistance level sits at $108.99. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $104.48, it is likely to go to the next support level at $103.00. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $102.23.

Zscaler Inc. (NASDAQ: ZS) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 15.02 billion, the company has a total of 145,120K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 1,091 M while annual income is -390,280 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 387,600 K while its latest quarter income was -57,450 K.