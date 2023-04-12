$1.37M in average volume shows that Church & Dwight Co. Inc. (CHD) is heading in the right direction

Church & Dwight Co. Inc. (NYSE: CHD) kicked off on April 11, 2023, at the price of $90.63, up 0.06% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $90.975 and dropped to $90.44 before settling in for the closing price of $90.54. Over the past 52 weeks, CHD has traded in a range of $70.16-$105.28.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Consumer Defensive sector was 7.30%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -49.30%. With a float of $243.43 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $246.00 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 5250 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +39.58, operating margin of +11.12, and the pretax margin is +9.73.

Church & Dwight Co. Inc. (CHD) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Household & Personal Products Industry. The insider ownership of Church & Dwight Co. Inc. is 0.18%, while institutional ownership is 84.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 10, was worth 1,473,696. In this transaction Director of this company sold 17,544 shares at a rate of $84.00, taking the stock ownership to the 33,835 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 08, when Company’s EVP Chief Commercial Officer sold 48,262 for $83.37, making the entire transaction worth $4,023,564. This insider now owns 120 shares in total.

Church & Dwight Co. Inc. (CHD) Earnings and Forecasts

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 12/30/2022, the organization reported -$0.67 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at $0.6) by -$1.27. This company achieved a net margin of +7.70 while generating a return on equity of 12.31. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.76 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -49.30% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 7.81% during the next five years compared to -1.80% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Church & Dwight Co. Inc. (NYSE: CHD) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Church & Dwight Co. Inc.’s (CHD) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 4.07. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 48.49.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.68, a number that is poised to hit 0.76 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 3.32 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Church & Dwight Co. Inc. (CHD)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 1.35 million, its volume of 1.13 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 95.96%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.21.

During the past 100 days, Church & Dwight Co. Inc.’s (CHD) raw stochastic average was set at 97.70%, which indicates a significant increase from 94.40% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 10.20% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 19.15% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $84.70, while its 200-day Moving Average is $82.64. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $90.90 in the near term. At $91.20, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $91.43. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $90.36, it is likely to go to the next support level at $90.13. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $89.83.

Church & Dwight Co. Inc. (NYSE: CHD) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 21.89 billion has total of 244,058K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 5,376 M in contrast with the sum of 413,900 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 1,436 M and last quarter income was -164,700 K.