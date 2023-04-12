Search
11.10% volatility in Sono Group N.V. (SEV) last month: This is a red flag warning

Sono Group N.V. (NASDAQ: SEV) on April 11, 2023, started off the session at the price of $0.31, plunging -2.67% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.32 and dropped to $0.30 before settling in for the closing price of $0.32. Within the past 52 weeks, SEV’s price has moved between $0.30 and $8.75.

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -31.80%. With a float of $38.85 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $86.65 million.

In an organization with 231 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency.

Sono Group N.V. (SEV) Insider Updates

Observing investor behavior towards Auto Manufacturers industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Sono Group N.V. is 54.22%, while institutional ownership is 9.90%.

Sono Group N.V. (SEV) Performance Highlights and Predictions

As on 6/29/2020, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0) by $0. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -31.80% per share during the next fiscal year.

Sono Group N.V. (NASDAQ: SEV) Trading Performance Indicators

Sono Group N.V. (SEV) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 2.90 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 266.92.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.73, a number that is poised to hit -0.26 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.77 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Sono Group N.V. (SEV)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.82 million. That was inferior than the volume of 1.34 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 17.59%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.05.

During the past 100 days, Sono Group N.V.’s (SEV) raw stochastic average was set at 1.18%, which indicates a significant decrease from 8.93% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 67.70% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 104.78% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.6489, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.7147. However, in the short run, Sono Group N.V.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $0.3223. Second resistance stands at $0.3311. The third major resistance level sits at $0.3423. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.3023, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.2911. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.2823.

Sono Group N.V. (NASDAQ: SEV) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 26.69 million based on 90,554K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 20 K and income totals -75,660 K. The company made 138 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -43,517 K in sales during its previous quarter.

