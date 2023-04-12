Search
Shaun Noe
-11.29% percent quarterly performance for Verona Pharma plc (VRNA) is not indicative of the underlying story

Company News

April 11, 2023, Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ: VRNA) trading session started at the price of $20.79, that was 2.26% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $21.905 and dropped to $20.79 before settling in for the closing price of $20.82. A 52-week range for VRNA has been $3.41 – $26.44.

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -10.60%. With a float of $67.51 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $75.63 million.

The firm has a total of 35 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -114.41, operating margin of -16539.30, and the pretax margin is -17048.47.

Verona Pharma plc (VRNA) Insider Activity

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Verona Pharma plc stocks. The insider ownership of Verona Pharma plc is 50.80%, while institutional ownership is 70.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 02, was worth 72,685. In this transaction Chief Medical Officer of this company sold 28,752 shares at a rate of $2.53, taking the stock ownership to the 3,077,312 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 01, when Company’s President and CEO sold 432,928 for $2.56, making the entire transaction worth $1,107,083. This insider now owns 17,342,872 shares in total.

Verona Pharma plc (VRNA) Earnings and Forecasts

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 12/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.16 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less than consensus figure (set at -$0.1) by -$0.06. This company achieved a net margin of -15000.22 while generating a return on equity of -36.28. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.2 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -10.60% per share during the next fiscal year.

Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ: VRNA) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Verona Pharma plc (VRNA) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 12.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3276.53.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.07, a number that is poised to hit -0.19 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.88 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Verona Pharma plc (VRNA)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Verona Pharma plc, VRNA], we can find that recorded value of 0.93 million was better than the volume posted last year of 0.61 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 71.40%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.00.

During the past 100 days, Verona Pharma plc’s (VRNA) raw stochastic average was set at 65.39%, which indicates a significant decrease from 79.53% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 35.99% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 82.01% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $20.76, while its 200-day Moving Average is $14.32. Now, the first resistance to watch is $21.87. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $22.44. The third major resistance level sits at $22.98. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $20.75, it is likely to go to the next support level at $20.21. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $19.64.

Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ: VRNA) Key Stats

There are 75,623K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 1.64 billion. As of now, sales total 460 K while income totals -68,700 K. Its latest quarter income was 460 K while its last quarter net income were -10,450 K.

