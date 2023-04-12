$13.73K in average volume shows that China Index Holdings Limited (CIH) is heading in the right direction

China Index Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: CIH) kicked off on April 11, 2023, at the price of $0.6603, up 7.24% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.72 and dropped to $0.66 before settling in for the closing price of $0.66. Over the past 52 weeks, CIH has traded in a range of $0.61-$1.18.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Communication Services Sector giant was 17.70%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 187.00%. With a float of $66.12 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $90.42 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 858 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +82.27, operating margin of +49.40, and the pretax margin is +52.46.

China Index Holdings Limited (CIH) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Internet Content & Information Industry. The insider ownership of China Index Holdings Limited is 40.01%, while institutional ownership is 21.50%.

China Index Holdings Limited (CIH) Earnings and Forecasts

This company achieved a net margin of +44.96.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 187.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

China Index Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: CIH) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at China Index Holdings Limited’s (CIH) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.14.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.33

Technical Analysis of China Index Holdings Limited (CIH)

Looking closely at China Index Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: CIH), its last 5-days average volume was 0.19 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 25200.0. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 41.34%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.03.

During the past 100 days, China Index Holdings Limited’s (CIH) raw stochastic average was set at 12.37%, which indicates a significant decrease from 20.14% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 123.34% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 71.34% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.9285, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.8569. However, in the short run, China Index Holdings Limited’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $0.7333. Second resistance stands at $0.7566. The third major resistance level sits at $0.7933. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.6733, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.6366. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.6133.

China Index Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: CIH) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 68.97 million has total of 90,424K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 96,250 K in contrast with the sum of 43,270 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 97,669 K and last quarter income was 27,601 K.