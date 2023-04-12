Search
Sana Meer
14.85% percent quarterly performance for Doximity Inc. (DOCS) is not indicative of the underlying story

Doximity Inc. (NYSE: DOCS) kicked off on April 11, 2023, at the price of $33.59, up 5.52% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $35.3773 and dropped to $33.23 before settling in for the closing price of $33.36. Over the past 52 weeks, DOCS has traded in a range of $22.91-$52.64.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 476.70%. With a float of $115.73 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $192.81 million.

The firm has a total of 973 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +88.42, operating margin of +33.05, and the pretax margin is +33.18.

Doximity Inc. (DOCS) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Health Information Services Industry. The insider ownership of Doximity Inc. is 0.70%, while institutional ownership is 96.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Apr 03, was worth 319,955. In this transaction Director of this company sold 10,000 shares at a rate of $32.00, taking the stock ownership to the 4,714 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 15, when Company’s Director sold 7,500 for $35.00, making the entire transaction worth $262,500. This insider now owns 4,714 shares in total.

Doximity Inc. (DOCS) Earnings and Forecasts

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 12/30/2022, the organization reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $0.18) by $0.04. This company achieved a net margin of +38.79 while generating a return on equity of 25.96. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.17 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 476.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

Doximity Inc. (NYSE: DOCS) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Doximity Inc.’s (DOCS) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 8.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 16.36. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 37.10.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.56, a number that is poised to hit 0.17 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.80 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Doximity Inc. (DOCS)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Doximity Inc., DOCS], we can find that recorded value of 1.31 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 1.67 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 84.46%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.48.

During the past 100 days, Doximity Inc.’s (DOCS) raw stochastic average was set at 58.93%, which indicates a significant decrease from 96.54% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 44.39% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 53.37% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $33.33, while its 200-day Moving Average is $33.56. Now, the first resistance to watch is $35.97. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $36.75. The third major resistance level sits at $38.12. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $33.83, it is likely to go to the next support level at $32.46. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $31.68.

Doximity Inc. (NYSE: DOCS) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 6.57 billion has total of 193,590K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 343,550 K in contrast with the sum of 154,780 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 115,260 K and last quarter income was 33,470 K.

