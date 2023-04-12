-16.07% percent quarterly performance for Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc. (ARE) is not indicative of the underlying story

A new trading day began on April 11, 2023, with Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc. (NYSE: ARE) stock priced at $124.03, down -0.79% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $124.96 and dropped to $122.89 before settling in for the closing price of $124.02. ARE’s price has ranged from $114.94 to $201.96 over the past 52 weeks.

Real Estate Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 18.10% over the last five years. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -16.90%. With a float of $162.65 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $165.44 million.

The firm has a total of 593 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +31.04, operating margin of +8.27, and the pretax margin is +13.09.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc. (ARE) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the REIT – Office Industry. The insider ownership of Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc. is 0.90%, while institutional ownership is 95.74%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 07, was worth 1,512,000. In this transaction Executive Chairman of this company sold 9,000 shares at a rate of $168.00, taking the stock ownership to the 388,729 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 07, when Company’s EVP – Regional Market Director sold 7,800 for $165.78, making the entire transaction worth $1,293,084. This insider now owns 62,586 shares in total.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc. (ARE) Earnings and Forecasts

This company achieved a net margin of +19.83 while generating a return on equity of 2.92.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -16.90% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -10.96% during the next five years compared to 15.00% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc. (NYSE: ARE) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 8.18.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 3.17, a number that is poised to hit 0.81 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 3.61 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc. (ARE)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc., ARE], we can find that recorded value of 0.88 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 1.09 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 63.45%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 3.43.

During the past 100 days, Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc.’s (ARE) raw stochastic average was set at 14.03%, which indicates a significant decrease from 68.37% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 31.39% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 31.52% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $141.93, while its 200-day Moving Average is $147.54. Now, the first resistance to watch is $124.37. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $125.70. The third major resistance level sits at $126.44. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $122.30, it is likely to go to the next support level at $121.56. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $120.23.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc. (NYSE: ARE) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 21.17 billion, the company has a total of 173,087K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 2,589 M while annual income is 521,660 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 670,280 K while its latest quarter income was 54,320 K.