18.45% volatility in Rubicon Technologies Inc. (RBT) last month: This is a red flag warning

April 11, 2023, Rubicon Technologies Inc. (NYSE: RBT) trading session started at the price of $0.551, that was 9.62% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.601 and dropped to $0.53 before settling in for the closing price of $0.52. A 52-week range for RBT has been $0.48 – $10.50.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 58.90%. With a float of $32.04 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $50.40 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 434 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +3.23, operating margin of -37.50, and the pretax margin is -41.71.

Rubicon Technologies Inc. (RBT) Insider Updates

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Rubicon Technologies Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Rubicon Technologies Inc. is 79.70%, while institutional ownership is 70.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 16, was worth 500,000. In this transaction Director of this company bought 555,555 shares at a rate of $0.90, taking the stock ownership to the 681,183 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 16, when Company’s 10% Owner bought 111,111 for $0.90, making the entire transaction worth $100,000. This insider now owns 111,111 shares in total.

Rubicon Technologies Inc. (RBT) Performance Highlights and Predictions

This company achieved a net margin of -4.46 while generating a return on equity of -733.28.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 58.90% per share during the next fiscal year.

Rubicon Technologies Inc. (NYSE: RBT) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Rubicon Technologies Inc. (RBT) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.16.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.60, a number that is poised to hit -0.31 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.80 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Rubicon Technologies Inc. (RBT)

Rubicon Technologies Inc. (NYSE: RBT) saw its 5-day average volume 0.5 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 0.21 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 18.17%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.12.

During the past 100 days, Rubicon Technologies Inc.’s (RBT) raw stochastic average was set at 3.94%, which indicates a significant decrease from 21.88% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 112.59% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 142.46% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.0043, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.5153. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $0.6040 in the near term. At $0.6380, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $0.6750. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.5330, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.4960. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.4620.

Rubicon Technologies Inc. (NYSE: RBT) Key Stats

There are 177,501K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 105.01 million. As of now, sales total 675,390 K while income totals -281,770 K. Its latest quarter income was 490,410 K while its last quarter net income were -69,840 K.