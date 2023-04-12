$2.07M in average volume shows that Edison International (EIX) is heading in the right direction

Edison International (NYSE: EIX) on April 11, 2023, started off the session at the price of $72.82, plunging -0.04% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $73.3132 and dropped to $72.68 before settling in for the closing price of $72.84. Within the past 52 weeks, EIX’s price has moved between $54.45 and $73.32.

Utilities Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 6.90% over the last five years. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -20.00%. With a float of $382.22 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $382.63 million.

The firm has a total of 13388 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +20.67, operating margin of +16.52, and the pretax margin is +3.84.

Edison International (EIX) Insider Activity

Observing investor behavior towards Utilities – Regulated Electric industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Edison International is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 90.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Apr 05, was worth 1,618,645. In this transaction SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT of this company sold 22,471 shares at a rate of $72.03, taking the stock ownership to the 12,989 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 02, when Company’s Director bought 111 for $69.30, making the entire transaction worth $7,692. This insider now owns 6,178 shares in total.

Edison International (EIX) Earnings and Forecasts

As on 12/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $1.1) by $0.05. This company achieved a net margin of +4.16 while generating a return on equity of 4.55. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.91 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -20.00% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 7.00% during the next five years compared to -12.70% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Edison International (NYSE: EIX) Trading Performance Indicators

Edison International (EIX) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 0.60 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.61.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.59, a number that is poised to hit 0.91 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 5.11 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Edison International (EIX)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Edison International, EIX], we can find that recorded value of 1.43 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 2.06 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 93.99%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.42.

During the past 100 days, Edison International’s (EIX) raw stochastic average was set at 96.41%, which indicates a significant increase from 93.67% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 21.05% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 24.95% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $68.14, while its 200-day Moving Average is $65.18. Now, the first resistance to watch is $73.19. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $73.57. The third major resistance level sits at $73.82. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $72.56, it is likely to go to the next support level at $72.30. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $71.92.

Edison International (NYSE: EIX) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 27.74 billion based on 382,627K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 17,220 M and income totals 824,000 K. The company made 4,016 M in profit during its latest quarter, and 470,000 K in sales during its previous quarter.