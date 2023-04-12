2.12% volatility in F5 Inc. (FFIV) last month: This is a red flag warning

On April 11, 2023, F5 Inc. (NASDAQ: FFIV) opened at $146.34, lower -0.58% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $147.155 and dropped to $144.82 before settling in for the closing price of $146.60. Price fluctuations for FFIV have ranged from $133.68 to $210.00 over the past 52 weeks.

Annual sales at Technology sector company grew by 5.20% over the past five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -1.20% at the time writing. With a float of $54.68 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $60.10 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 7089 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +78.55, operating margin of +15.50, and the pretax margin is +14.30.

F5 Inc. (FFIV) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Software – Infrastructure industry is another important factor to consider. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Apr 03, was worth 318,925. In this transaction President, CEO & Director of this company sold 2,201 shares at a rate of $144.90, taking the stock ownership to the 108,622 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 14, when Company’s EVP and Chief People Officer sold 170 for $138.69, making the entire transaction worth $23,577. This insider now owns 36,798 shares in total.

F5 Inc. (FFIV) Performance Highlights and Predictions

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 12/30/2022, the company posted $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $2.33) by $0.14. This company achieved a net margin of +11.95 while generating a return on equity of 13.34. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 3.05 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -1.20% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 9.40% during the next five years compared to -4.10% drop over the previous five years of trading.

F5 Inc. (NASDAQ: FFIV) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for F5 Inc. (FFIV). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.97. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 17.00.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 4.97, a number that is poised to hit 3.05 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 13.23 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of F5 Inc. (FFIV)

F5 Inc. (NASDAQ: FFIV) saw its 5-day average volume 0.51 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 0.51 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 79.65%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.92.

During the past 100 days, F5 Inc.’s (FFIV) raw stochastic average was set at 41.93%, which indicates a significant decrease from 75.48% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 18.47% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 25.56% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $144.28, while its 200-day Moving Average is $149.79. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $147.00 in the near term. At $148.24, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $149.33. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $144.66, it is likely to go to the next support level at $143.57. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $142.33.

F5 Inc. (NASDAQ: FFIV) Key Stats

There are currently 60,121K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 8.05 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 2,696 M according to its annual income of 322,160 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 700,380 K and its income totaled 72,400 K.