2.38% volatility in GFL Environmental Inc. (GFL) last month: This is a red flag warning

April 11, 2023, GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE: GFL) trading session started at the price of $34.19, that was 1.05% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $34.71 and dropped to $34.19 before settling in for the closing price of $34.23. A 52-week range for GFL has been $23.10 – $34.90.

Annual sales at Industrials sector company grew by 38.40% over the past five years. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 70.20%. With a float of $308.31 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $369.12 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 19500 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +12.18, operating margin of +2.19, and the pretax margin is -5.62.

GFL Environmental Inc. (GFL) Insider Updates

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward GFL Environmental Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of GFL Environmental Inc. is 3.21%, while institutional ownership is 78.87%.

GFL Environmental Inc. (GFL) Performance Highlights and Predictions

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 12/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less than consensus figure (set at $0.06) by -$0.07. This company achieved a net margin of -2.72 while generating a return on equity of -3.11. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.15 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 70.20% per share during the next fiscal year.

GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE: GFL) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what GFL Environmental Inc. (GFL) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.32. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 53.06.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.50, a number that is poised to hit 0.21 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.01 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of GFL Environmental Inc. (GFL)

GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE: GFL) saw its 5-day average volume 0.8 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 1.48 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 75.66%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.75.

During the past 100 days, GFL Environmental Inc.’s (GFL) raw stochastic average was set at 96.29%, which indicates a significant increase from 89.27% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 16.70% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 25.17% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $32.19, while its 200-day Moving Average is $28.87. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $34.80 in the near term. At $35.02, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $35.32. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $34.28, it is likely to go to the next support level at $33.98. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $33.76.

GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE: GFL) Key Stats

There are 343,443K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 15.68 billion. As of now, sales total 5,201 M while income totals -239,840 K. Its latest quarter income was 1,354 M while its last quarter net income were -171,230 K.