2.64% volatility in Vector Group Ltd. (VGR) last month: This is a red flag warning

On April 11, 2023, Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE: VGR) opened at $12.52, higher 1.53% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $12.67 and dropped to $12.485 before settling in for the closing price of $12.41. Price fluctuations for VGR have ranged from $8.64 to $14.39 over the past 52 weeks.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Consumer Defensive sector saw sales slided by -4.40%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 8.50% at the time writing. With a float of $131.04 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $152.86 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 536 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +30.70, operating margin of +24.08, and the pretax margin is +15.31.

Vector Group Ltd. (VGR) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Tobacco industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Vector Group Ltd. is 2.30%, while institutional ownership is 63.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 10, was worth 1,420,449. In this transaction Director of this company sold 117,474 shares at a rate of $12.09, taking the stock ownership to the 347,304 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 22, when Company’s Director sold 7,400 for $13.97, making the entire transaction worth $103,415. This insider now owns 25,630 shares in total.

Vector Group Ltd. (VGR) Performance Highlights and Predictions

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 12/30/2022, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.27) by $0.04. This company achieved a net margin of +10.67. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.34 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 8.50% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 18.60% during the next five years compared to 24.30% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE: VGR) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Vector Group Ltd. (VGR). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 2.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.36. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 45.61.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.00, a number that is poised to hit 0.34 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.44 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Vector Group Ltd. (VGR)

The latest stats from [Vector Group Ltd., VGR] show that its last 5-days average volume of 0.67 million was inferior to 0.85 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 88.06%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.31.

During the past 100 days, Vector Group Ltd.’s (VGR) raw stochastic average was set at 52.58%, which indicates a significant decrease from 94.62% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 19.21% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 29.39% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $12.65, while its 200-day Moving Average is $11.12. Now, the first resistance to watch is $12.69. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $12.77. The third major resistance level sits at $12.87. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $12.50, it is likely to go to the next support level at $12.40. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $12.31.

Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE: VGR) Key Stats

There are currently 156,174K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 1.96 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 1,441 M according to its annual income of 158,700 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 363,770 K and its income totaled 48,150 K.