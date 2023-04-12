33.18% percent quarterly performance for Teekay Corporation (TK) is not indicative of the underlying story

April 11, 2023, Teekay Corporation (NYSE: TK) trading session started at the price of $5.86, that was -0.51% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $5.915 and dropped to $5.82 before settling in for the closing price of $5.85. A 52-week range for TK has been $2.54 – $6.75.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

During the last 5-year period, the sales drop of Energy Sector giant was -8.70%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 135.00%. With a float of $68.47 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $101.02 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 2100 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +24.62, operating margin of +19.79, and the pretax margin is +17.73.

Teekay Corporation (TK) Insider Activity

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Teekay Corporation stocks. The insider ownership of Teekay Corporation is 41.70%, while institutional ownership is 32.40%.

Teekay Corporation (TK) Earnings and Forecasts

This company achieved a net margin of +3.09 while generating a return on equity of 6.46. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 135.00% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 12.00% during the next five years compared to 16.90% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Teekay Corporation (NYSE: TK) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Teekay Corporation (TK) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 3.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.49. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 3.18.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.33

Technical Analysis of Teekay Corporation (TK)

Looking closely at Teekay Corporation (NYSE: TK), its last 5-days average volume was 0.85 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 1.24 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 19.90%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.25.

During the past 100 days, Teekay Corporation’s (TK) raw stochastic average was set at 66.84%, which indicates a significant increase from 14.67% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 37.69% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 41.37% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $5.70, while its 200-day Moving Average is $4.28. However, in the short run, Teekay Corporation’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $5.88. Second resistance stands at $5.95. The third major resistance level sits at $5.98. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $5.79, it is likely to go to the next support level at $5.76. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $5.69.

Teekay Corporation (NYSE: TK) Key Stats

There are 98,318K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 585.26 million. As of now, sales total 1,190 M while income totals 78,410 K. Its latest quarter income was 393,480 K while its last quarter net income were 39,100 K.