4.95% volatility in Thoughtworks Holding Inc. (TWKS) last month: This is a red flag warning

April 11, 2023, Thoughtworks Holding Inc. (NASDAQ: TWKS) trading session started at the price of $7.07, that was -1.41% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $7.17 and dropped to $6.75 before settling in for the closing price of $7.08. A 52-week range for TWKS has been $6.57 – $21.67.

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -43.10%. With a float of $89.36 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $315.20 million.

In an organization with 12500 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +25.11, operating margin of -3.33, and the pretax margin is -5.75.

Thoughtworks Holding Inc. (TWKS) Insider Updates

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Thoughtworks Holding Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Thoughtworks Holding Inc. is 1.30%, while institutional ownership is 26.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 07, was worth 110,635. In this transaction Chief Financial Officer of this company bought 14,500 shares at a rate of $7.63, taking the stock ownership to the 332,009 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 02, when Company’s Chief Executive Officer bought 35,000 for $7.64, making the entire transaction worth $267,400. This insider now owns 1,389,647 shares in total.

Thoughtworks Holding Inc. (TWKS) Performance Highlights and Predictions

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 12/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.1 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at $0.09) by $0.01. This company achieved a net margin of -8.13 while generating a return on equity of -14.18. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.09 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -43.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

Thoughtworks Holding Inc. (NASDAQ: TWKS) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Thoughtworks Holding Inc. (TWKS) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 3.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.73. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 34.58.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.34, a number that is poised to hit 0.09 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.51 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Thoughtworks Holding Inc. (TWKS)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 1.28 million. That was better than the volume of 0.68 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 32.57%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.40.

During the past 100 days, Thoughtworks Holding Inc.’s (TWKS) raw stochastic average was set at 7.91%, which indicates a significant decrease from 26.44% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 45.60% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 60.87% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $8.49, while its 200-day Moving Average is $10.88. However, in the short run, Thoughtworks Holding Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $7.18. Second resistance stands at $7.39. The third major resistance level sits at $7.60. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $6.76, it is likely to go to the next support level at $6.55. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $6.34.

Thoughtworks Holding Inc. (NASDAQ: TWKS) Key Stats

There are 316,541K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 2.24 billion. As of now, sales total 1,296 M while income totals -105,390 K. Its latest quarter income was 310,740 K while its last quarter net income were 15,890 K.