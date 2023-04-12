$525.52K in average volume shows that Elme Communities (ELME) is heading in the right direction

On April 11, 2023, Elme Communities (NYSE: ELME) opened at $17.83, lower -0.67% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $17.97 and dropped to $17.755 before settling in for the closing price of $17.96. Price fluctuations for ELME have ranged from $16.14 to $25.78 over the past 52 weeks.

Over the past five-year period, the drop rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Real Estate sector was -5.70%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 43.80% at the time writing. With a float of $86.48 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $87.49 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 102 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +17.30, operating margin of -0.82, and the pretax margin is -14.74.

Elme Communities (ELME) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the REIT – Residential industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Elme Communities is 0.60%, while institutional ownership is 93.50%.

Elme Communities (ELME) Earnings and Forecasts

This company achieved a net margin of -14.74 while generating a return on equity of -2.39.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 43.80% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 3.90% during the next five years compared to -47.80% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Elme Communities (NYSE: ELME) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Elme Communities (ELME). In the past quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 7.37. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 127.58.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.36, a number that is poised to hit 0.01 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.09 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Elme Communities (ELME)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 0.51 million, its volume of 0.4 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 76.95%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.40.

During the past 100 days, Elme Communities’s (ELME) raw stochastic average was set at 40.15%, which indicates a significant decrease from 80.50% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 26.89% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 23.93% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $18.25, while its 200-day Moving Average is $19.10. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $17.96 in the near term. At $18.07, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $18.18. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $17.74, it is likely to go to the next support level at $17.63. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $17.52.

Elme Communities (NYSE: ELME) Key Stats

There are currently 87,700K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 1.54 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 209,380 K according to its annual income of -30,870 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 55,590 K and its income totaled -3,530 K.