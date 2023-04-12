7.66% volatility in Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (INO) last month: This is a red flag warning

A new trading day began on April 11, 2023, with Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: INO) stock priced at $0.7251, up 0.10% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.7385 and dropped to $0.7009 before settling in for the closing price of $0.73. INO’s price has ranged from $0.69 to $3.45 over the past 52 weeks.

Annual sales at Healthcare sector company slipped by -24.60% over the past five years. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 19.40%. With a float of $245.68 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $250.59 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 184 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +46.44, operating margin of -2672.64, and the pretax margin is -2705.57.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (INO) Insider Updates

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. The insider ownership of Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 0.40%, while institutional ownership is 47.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 13, was worth 6,708. In this transaction Director of this company sold 5,833 shares at a rate of $1.15, taking the stock ownership to the 910,124 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 27, when Company’s Director sold 11,668 for $1.28, making the entire transaction worth $14,935. This insider now owns 904,291 shares in total.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (INO) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In its latest quarterly report, released on 12/30/2022, the company reported earnings of -$0.21 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of -2726.67 while generating a return on equity of -89.97. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.14 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 19.40% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 41.50% during the next five years compared to -1.70% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: INO) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 3.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 16.85.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.19, a number that is poised to hit -0.14 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.35 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (INO)

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: INO) saw its 5-day average volume 9.73 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 4.9 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 21.35%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.07.

During the past 100 days, Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s (INO) raw stochastic average was set at 2.03%, which indicates a significant decrease from 11.14% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 83.35% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 73.37% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.2381, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.7862. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $0.7447 in the near term. At $0.7604, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $0.7823. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.7071, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.6852. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.6695.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: INO) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 173.54 million, the company has a total of 260,132K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 10,260 K while annual income is -279,820 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 120 K while its latest quarter income was -56,630 K.