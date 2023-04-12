Search
Steve Mayer
8.07% volatility in MacroGenics Inc. (MGNX) last month: This is a red flag warning

On April 11, 2023, MacroGenics Inc. (NASDAQ: MGNX) opened at $6.445, lower -4.04% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $6.66 and dropped to $6.185 before settling in for the closing price of $6.56. Price fluctuations for MGNX have ranged from $2.13 to $8.83 over the past 52 weeks.

A company in the Healthcare sector has dropped its sales by -0.70% annually for the last half of the decade. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 42.20% at the time writing. With a float of $59.88 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $61.56 million.

In an organization with 357 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +87.33, operating margin of -79.91, and the pretax margin is -78.82.

MacroGenics Inc. (MGNX) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Biotechnology industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of MacroGenics Inc. is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 94.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 10, was worth 32,393. In this transaction Senior VP and General Counsel of this company sold 5,372 shares at a rate of $6.03, taking the stock ownership to the 0 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 14, when Company’s 10% Owner bought 500,000 for $5.07, making the entire transaction worth $2,532,600. This insider now owns 9,579,963 shares in total.

MacroGenics Inc. (MGNX) Performance Highlights and Predictions

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 12/30/2022, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.1) by $0.11. This company achieved a net margin of -78.82 while generating a return on equity of -62.76. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.61 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 42.20% per share during the next fiscal year.

MacroGenics Inc. (NASDAQ: MGNX) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for MacroGenics Inc. (MGNX). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 4.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.57.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.95, a number that is poised to hit -0.61 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -2.01 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of MacroGenics Inc. (MGNX)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.45 million. That was inferior than the volume of 0.67 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 27.24%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.53.

During the past 100 days, MacroGenics Inc.’s (MGNX) raw stochastic average was set at 55.48%, which indicates a significant increase from 7.21% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 73.65% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 94.88% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $6.27, while its 200-day Moving Average is $5.11. However, in the short run, MacroGenics Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $6.57. Second resistance stands at $6.86. The third major resistance level sits at $7.05. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $6.10, it is likely to go to the next support level at $5.91. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $5.63.

MacroGenics Inc. (NASDAQ: MGNX) Key Stats

There are currently 61,839K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 389.79 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 151,940 K according to its annual income of -119,760 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 73,100 K and its income totaled 12,800 K.

