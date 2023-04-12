$906.63K in average volume shows that UP Fintech Holding Limited (TIGR) is heading in the right direction

A new trading day began on April 11, 2023, with UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ: TIGR) stock priced at $3.34, up 6.23% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $3.49 and dropped to $3.30 before settling in for the closing price of $3.21. TIGR’s price has ranged from $2.95 to $5.79 over the past 52 weeks.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Financial Sector giant was 67.80%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -115.10%. With a float of $107.65 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $153.57 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 1134 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +80.79, operating margin of +0.77, and the pretax margin is +0.90.

UP Fintech Holding Limited (TIGR) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Capital Markets Industry. The insider ownership of UP Fintech Holding Limited is 22.99%, while institutional ownership is 5.00%.

UP Fintech Holding Limited (TIGR) Earnings and Forecasts

In its latest quarterly report, released on 12/30/2021, the company reported earnings of -$0.04 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of -0.97 while generating a return on equity of -0.49. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -115.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ: TIGR) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are UP Fintech Holding Limited’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 1.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.32.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.02 and is forecasted to reach 0.23 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of UP Fintech Holding Limited (TIGR)

Looking closely at UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ: TIGR), its last 5-days average volume was 0.69 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 1.05 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 64.17%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.16.

During the past 100 days, UP Fintech Holding Limited’s (TIGR) raw stochastic average was set at 16.20%, which indicates a significant decrease from 84.31% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 52.05% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 81.17% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $3.56, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.95. However, in the short run, UP Fintech Holding Limited’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $3.50. Second resistance stands at $3.59. The third major resistance level sits at $3.69. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $3.31, it is likely to go to the next support level at $3.21. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $3.12.

UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ: TIGR) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 523.91 million, the company has a total of 153,967K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 225,370 K while annual income is -2,190 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 63,850 K while its latest quarter income was 1,240 K.