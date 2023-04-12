A look at The Clorox Company’s (CLX) recent performance gives investors their first glimpse of hope.

On April 11, 2023, The Clorox Company (NYSE: CLX) opened at $158.40, higher 0.74% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $159.59 and dropped to $157.97 before settling in for the closing price of $157.94. Price fluctuations for CLX have ranged from $120.50 to $160.59 over the past 52 weeks.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Consumer Defensive Sector giant was 3.50%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -33.10% at the time writing. With a float of $122.88 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $123.55 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 9000 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +35.05, operating margin of +9.79, and the pretax margin is +8.54.

The Clorox Company (CLX) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Household & Personal Products industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of The Clorox Company is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 82.20%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 02, was worth 140,630. In this transaction Director of this company sold 1,000 shares at a rate of $140.63, taking the stock ownership to the 600 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 09, when Company’s EVP – Chief Operating Officer sold 585 for $154.83, making the entire transaction worth $90,576. This insider now owns 17,289 shares in total.

The Clorox Company (CLX) Earnings and Forecasts

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 12/30/2022, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.65) by $0.33. This company achieved a net margin of +6.50 while generating a return on equity of 95.55. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.17 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -33.10% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 12.61% during the next five years compared to -6.90% drop over the previous five years of trading.

The Clorox Company (NYSE: CLX) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for The Clorox Company (CLX). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.78. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 136.19.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 3.51, a number that is poised to hit 1.17 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 5.38 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of The Clorox Company (CLX)

Looking closely at The Clorox Company (NYSE: CLX), its last 5-days average volume was 0.84 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 1.19 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 82.29%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.41.

During the past 100 days, The Clorox Company’s (CLX) raw stochastic average was set at 97.81%, which indicates a significant increase from 91.61% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 16.56% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 23.55% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $153.49, while its 200-day Moving Average is $145.58. However, in the short run, The Clorox Company’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $159.81. Second resistance stands at $160.51. The third major resistance level sits at $161.43. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $158.19, it is likely to go to the next support level at $157.27. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $156.57.

The Clorox Company (NYSE: CLX) Key Stats

There are currently 123,525K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 19.61 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 7,107 M according to its annual income of 462,000 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 1,715 M and its income totaled 99,000 K.